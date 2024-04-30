Advisory – Teamsters to Announce Results of Strike Votes at CN and CPKC

OTTAWA, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) will hold a press conference to announce the results of strike votes at Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).



WHAT: Press conference WHEN: Wednesday, May 1, at 1 pm (International Workers’ Day) WHERE: Parliament Hill, West Block, Press conference room 135-B WHO: Paul Boucher, President, TCRC Ryan Finnson, Vice-President, TCRC Don Ashley, National Legislative Director, TCRC Dave Fulton, General Chairman, TCRC CTY West Jim Lennie, General Chairman, TCRC CTY Central Jean-Michel Hallé, General Chairman, TCRC Lines East LE WHY: Announce results of strike votes at CN and CPKC

Participation in the question-and-answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.



At over 125,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation and supply chain union. It’s also the largest union in the federally regulated private sector. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

Media requests:

Christopher Monette

Director of Public Affairs

Teamsters Canada

Cell: 514-226-6002

cmonette@teamsters.ca