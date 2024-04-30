Announcing More Customer Expansions

Portland, OR, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, the leader in electronic research administration (eRA) software, today announced new expansions and implementations of Cayuse’s eRA solutions at four major research organizations.

Joining and expanding the Cayuse user community, Cayuse leadership is proud to share the latest adoptions:

Astellas Pharma, Inc. - The Japanese pharmaceutical research organization augmented its existing Cayuse infrastructure with the addition of Hazard Safety for faster, accurate IBC protocol management

Banner Health - Arizona’s largest employer fortified its non-profit healthcare research capacity with the introduction of Cayuse Sponsored Projects

Texas Christian University - TCU added Outside Interests for fast, reliable conflict of interest reporting and enhanced risk management

University of North Florida - UNF implemented Cayuse Sponsored Projects and Fund Manager to help optimize sponsored research and fund management across campus