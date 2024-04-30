Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Delisted Connected TV (CTV) Apps Report: Over 17,000 CTV Apps Delisted Across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV Apps in the Last 2 Years

LONDON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Q1 2024 Delisted CTV Apps Report .



The report identifies applications that are no longer available for download from the Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV app stores. Delisted apps do not reflect the initiator of the delisting action, i.e., Roku, Amazon, Apple, Samsung, or the app developer.



Pixalate's report analyzes app profile information and various insights observed in the programmatic advertising bid stream, including:

Developer country of registry

Potential factors for delisting, such as the level of app abandonment

Delisted apps with advertising (an app-ads.txt file)

Open programmatic ad spend on delisted apps

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 94k+ CTV apps across Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Samsung Smart TV app stores. The report focuses on apps that have been removed from the app stores as of Q1 2024, and includes analysis back to Q1 2022.

Key Findings:

+17K CTV apps have been delisted across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV apps in the last two years (from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024)

apps have been across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart TV apps in the (from Q1 2022 to Q1 2024) +8K CTV apps were delisted across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV CTV app stores in Q1 2024 , the highest quantity of delisted apps in the last two years 32% of delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)

apps were across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV CTV app stores in , the in the last two years Roku had 7,235 apps delisted in Q1 2024, almost equivalent to Roku’s total delisted apps over the prior two years (7,456 apps) 100% of Roku’s delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)

had in Q1 2024, almost equivalent to Roku’s total delisted apps over the prior two years (7,456 apps) Apple TV had 7 82 apps delisted in Q1 2024 5% (36 apps) of Apple’s delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)

had 7 in Q1 2024 Amazon Fire TV had 333 apps delisted in the last two years amounting, a 10% YoY increase 5% (36 apps) of Apple’s delisted apps had advertising (an app-ads.txt file detected)

had in the last two years amounting, a increase Samsung Smart TV had 0 apps delisted in Q1 2024, a trend since H2 2023

Top 10 CTV App Developers Delisted From Roku App Store in Q1 2024 By Number of Delisted Apps

Studio71 Apps - 134 delisted apps

Dash Media TV - 102 delisted apps

Sunday Streams LLC - 97 delisted apps

Tu Red Online - 83 delisted apps

ChristianWorldMedia.com - 72 delisted apps

Wireless 1 Apps Inc - 71 delisted apps

LIVE247STREAM, LLC - 64 delisted apps

UNKNOWN - 61 delisted apps

LifeStream Television Networks - 55 delisted apps

TvStartup Inc. - 53 delisted apps

Top 10 CTV App Developers Delisted From Amazon Fire TV App Store in Q1 2024 By Number of Delisted Apps

MR Technologies - 2 delisted apps

Imperial Arts Pty Ltd. - 2 delisted apps

湖南省沃尔信息技术有限公司 - 1 delisted app

孙文海 - 1 delisted app

ジュピターショップチャンネル株式会社 - 1 delisted app

Zero-One Team - 1 delisted app

Zangent - 1 delisted app

Urban-Age Solutions Private Limited - 1 delisted app

ThomasStudio - 1 delisted app

Stuff You Can Use - 1 delisted app

Top 10 CTV App Developers Delisted From Apple TV App Store in Q1 2024 By Number of Delisted Apps

Lifestream Networks Incorporated - 60 delisted apps

3Lane Studios - 22 delisted apps

TvStartup Inc. - 13 delisted apps

Pilcrow AG - 7 delisted apps

simplyME Distribution, LLC - 6 delisted apps

Robert Schoenburg - 6 delisted apps

Funbox Media Ltd - 6 delisted apps

Piknik - 5 delisted apps

Zeph McLearan - 4 delisted apps

Independent Global Partner Network Ltd - 4 delisted apps

Delisted apps may pose a risk to consumer privacy and the quality of the app ecosystem. While removing apps from a store can prevent future downloads, they may still remain installed on users' devices and continue to collect personal information. Pixalate benchmarks this important metric because advertising revenue to certain of these apps may incentivize and perpetuate privacy risks.

