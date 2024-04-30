Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for May 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for May 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

N orth Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the May regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the April rate of $1.933 per GJ to $1.535 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for May supplies of approximately $1.288 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.246 per GJ for April and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for May based on an average 6 GJ of consumption would be approximately $107 in the North.

S outh Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the May regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the April rate of $1.933 per GJ to $1.535 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for May supplies of approximately $1.288 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.246 per GJ

for April and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for May based on an average 6 GJ of consumption would be approximately $91 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.