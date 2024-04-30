Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for May 2024

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for May 2024. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the May regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the April rate of $1.933 per GJ to $1.535 per GJ.
• This rate reflects a market price for May supplies of approximately $1.288 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.246 per GJ for April and prior months.
• The typical residential gas bill for May based on an average 6 GJ of consumption would be approximately $107 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the May regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the April rate of $1.933 per GJ to $1.535 per GJ.
• This rate reflects a market price for May supplies of approximately $1.288 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.246 per GJ
for April and prior months.
• The typical residential gas bill for May based on an average 6 GJ of consumption would be approximately $91 in the South.
Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: www.ucahelps.gov.ab.ca.