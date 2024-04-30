Hashdex AG: Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR | Full-year closing 2023

Zurich, April 30, 2024 – Hashdex AG, a leading global crypto-focused investing company, today announced it has published its financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2023. Hashdex is the issuer of exchange traded products (“ETPs”) listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and other trading venues.



The financial statements are available at: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 239,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. The firm’s total AUM across its range of products is more than $892.5 million as of April 23, 2024. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on X or LinkedIn .