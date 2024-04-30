Celebrate National Barbecue Month with the Flavors of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Barbecue Month is right around the corner and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit plans to celebrate alongside barbecue enthusiasts all month long.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Throughout the entire month of May, the Texas-style barbecue brand will be celebrating their loyal guests, as well as supporting their local heros with the following smokin’ deals:

Nurse Appreciation Week and Teacher Appreciation Week : From May 6 th – May 12 th Dickeys is offering a Free Big Yellow Cup with proof of employment and a $10 minimum (in-store only)

: From May 6 – May 12 Dickeys is offering a Free Big Yellow Cup with proof of employment and a $10 minimum (in-store only) National Police Week : From May 12 th – 18 th Dickeys is offering law enforcement officers, in uniform, a 10% discount in store only for the entire week.

: From May 12 – 18 Dickeys is offering law enforcement officers, in uniform, a 10% discount in store only for the entire week. National Brisket Day on May 28 th Dickeys is treating their Big Yellow Cup Rewards members to a flavorful surprise in their rewards cart

on May 28 Dickeys is treating their Big Yellow Cup Rewards members to a flavorful surprise in their rewards cart Memorial Day on May 27th Dickeys will offer their guests $5 off Packs for their backyard parties and gatherings with the code 5OFFPACKS

“With 83 years of barbecue experience, we know how to celebrate National Barbecue Month,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. “We’re thrilled to honor this special month by treating our guests and supporting the hard-working nurses, teachers, and police officers who serve and protect our communities. So sit back and let us do the cooking for you!”

The excitement doesn’t stop there, on Monday, May 6th, Dickey’s is ecstatic to be launching their new and improved Big Yellow Cup Loyalty/Rewards Program. So, make sure to stay tuned and be on the lookout for more details regarding the updated rewards program!

You can receive full details on all of Dickey’s National Barbecue Month deals and promotions, you can click HERE or visit the Current Deals section on dickeys.com.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey ’ s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment