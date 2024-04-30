L.B. Foster Company to Report First Quarter 2024 Results on May 7, 2024 and to Present Virtually at Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference on May 8, 2024

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR, the “Company”), today announced that it will release its first quarter results, pre-market opening on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business later that morning at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately after the Company’s earnings release.



The conference call will be webcasted live through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the Company’s website (www.lbfoster.com). The webcast is listen-only. A webcast replay will be available through May 14, 2024 on L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page.

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session may register for the call here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f399e212e594fcd9e0290cf4954179c) to receive the dial in numbers and a unique PIN to access the call. The registration link will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations page of its website. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

On May 8, 2024, John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Presentation materials for the conference will be posted on the Company’s Investor Relations website under “Presentations” the morning of the conference.

A video webcast and a video replay of the conference will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: www.lbfoster.com, under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 90 days.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers’ most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Schmidt

(412) 928-3417

investors@lbfoster.com

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220