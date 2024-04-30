AUGA group, AB has published Consolidated Annual Report

AUGA group, AB (code 126264360, address Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius, Company) has published Company‘s Consolidated Annual Report, Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements and Independent Auditor‘s Report for the year ended 31 December 2023, also the Sustainability Report of the respective reporting period (hereto attached).



The audited revenue for the year 2023 of AUGA group, AB and its subsidiaries (hereinafter – the Group) were EUR 77.44 million (EUR 81.41 million revenues were reported in interim financial statements for 12 months period ended 31 December 2023, hereinafter unaudited data). The Group‘s revenue was adjusted by eliminating revenue of the sold subsidiary Grybai LT for the whole year 2023.

The audited net loss of the Group for year 2023 was EUR 18.45 million (unaudited net loss of EUR 17.96 million for year 2023 reported earlier), Group‘s audited EBITDA for the year 2023 amounted to EUR 1.18 million (EUR 1.48 million EBIDTA for year 2023 reported earlier) by recording various immaterial adjustments during the audit process.

Contacts:

CFO of AUGA group, AB

Kristupas Baranauskas

+37065299444

Attachment