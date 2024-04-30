Zoetis (ZTS) Stock Declines Amid Concerns Over Arthritis Drugs Impacting Pets - Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a prominent national trial law firm, is urging investors who suffered substantial losses in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) to promptly report their losses here. Additionally, individuals with relevant knowledge who may assist in the investigation are encouraged to contact the firm’s attorneys.



Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Investigation:

The investigation centers around Zoetis’ arthritis drugs, specifically Librela™ and Solensia™, which are designed to alleviate painful osteoarthritis in dogs and cats, respectively.

Historically, these products have been significant revenue drivers for Zoetis’ companion animal division, with the company projecting peak sales of over $1 billion for its osteoarthritis pain franchise.

However, a Wall Street Journal article published on Apr. 12, 2024 titled “What Killed Their Pets? Owners Blame Meds, but Vets Aren’t Sure” has cast doubt on Zoetis’ prospects. Pet owners have attributed illnesses and, in some cases, fatalities to the company’s drugs. Health regulators in the U.S. and Europe have received thousands of reports of side effects and are currently conducting reviews. Wall Street analysts have also raised questions about the complaints from pet owners.

This news sent the price of Zoetis shares down $12.75 (7.8%) on Apr. 12, 2024.

“We are investigating whether Zoetis may have misrepresented the safety of its pet arthritis drugs,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Zoetis should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ZTS@hbsslaw.com.

