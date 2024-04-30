USCIS Approves EB5 Capital’s Boise Alpine Landing (JF34) Project

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EB5 Capital is pleased to report that on April 25, 2024, its’ Boise Alpine Landing (JF34) project received I-956F approval from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). An I-956F approval signifies that USCIS, the government agency that oversees the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, has assessed and verified the compliance of the EB-5 project. The I-956F petition for JF34 was adjudicated by USCIS in less than one year.



Boise Alpine Landing is the development of a 95-townhome community for rent located in Garden City, a growing suburb of Boise, Idaho. The project is one of EB5 Capital’s 17 multifamily developments in its 40-project portfolio. Construction of the project is expected to be completed before the end of 2024.

“We would like to congratulate all the EB-5 investors who joined Boise Alpine Landing,” said Kelly Xue, EB5 Capital’s Director of Investor Relations. “This project approval marks the first major milestone in their immigration process, and now that the project has been approved, we anticipate receiving individual I-526E petition approvals from USCIS in the near future.”

JF34 is one of 12 projects EB5 Capital has launched since the passing of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA). Since the RIA went into effect, six of EB5 Capital’s past projects have received I-956F approvals, allowing the firm to maintain its 100% project approval rate with USCIS.

About EB5 Capital



EB5 Capital provides qualified foreign investors with opportunities to invest in job-creating commercial real estate projects under the United States Immigrant Investor Program (EB-5 Visa Program). Headquartered in Washington, DC, EB5 Capital’s distinguished track record and leadership in the industry has attracted investors from over 75 countries. As one of the oldest and most active Regional Center operators in the country, the firm has raised over $1 billion of foreign capital across approximately 40 EB-5 projects. 100% of our investors’ funds are protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance prior to their deployment into our projects. Please visit www.eb5capital.com for more information.

Contact:

Katherine Willis

Director, Marketing & Communications

media@eb5capital.com