Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $5.3 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

| Source: American Overseas Group, Ltd. American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million, or $113.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $1.5 million, or $31.42 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2023 was $772.67, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $758.44 at December 31, 2022.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $4.1 million from $5.1 million a year ago to $9.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $9.3 million from $20.1 million to $29.4 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.7 million from $3.0 million to $4.7 million and gross written premiums increased $77.5 million, moving from $118.1 million to $195.6 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 82.2% to 85.4%.  

For the year ended December 31, 2023, fee income increased $4.8 million from $11.7 million a year ago to $16.5 million and gross written premiums increased $213.5 million, moving from $453.1 million to $666.6 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 72.1% to 69.2%.  

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, operating expenses increased $0.8 million from $3.0 million to $3.8 million. For the year ended December 31, 2023, operating expenses increased $0.6 million from $11.5 million to $12.1 million.  

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(dollars in thousands)
       
       
    December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022
Assets   
       
  Investments:   
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$132,600  $97,646 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value -   2,708 
  Cash and cash equivalents 56,854   32,212 
  Restricted cash 964   3,968 
  Accrued investment income 972   455 
  Premiums receivable 174,350   94,704 
  Deferred insurance premiums 219,828   132,602 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net 348,930   248,234 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,152   4,029 
  Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
  Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
  Other assets 3,720   3,978 
   Total Assets$985,220  $658,386 
       
       
Liabilities and Equity   
       
 Liabilities:   
  Loss and loss expense reserve$332,573  $253,886 
  Deferred commission income 6,878   2,661 
  Unearned premiums 230,123   137,929 
  Ceded premium payable 183,969   88,117 
  Payable to general agents 10,885   5,469 
  Funds withheld 136,471   99,409 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 25,725   16,499 
  Notes payable 20,771   18,021 
  Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
  Interest payable 578   464 
  Deferred tax liability 648   - 
   Total Liabilities 948,921   622,755 
       
 Shareholders' Equity:   
  Common shares 4,698   4,698 
  Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,454)  (4,240)
  Retained deficit (154,124)  (159,459)
   Total Shareholders' Equity 36,299   30,178 
  Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries -   5,453 
  Total Equity 36,299   35,631 
       
       
   Total Liabilities and Equity$985,220  $658,386 
       
       
  See Notes to December 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
       


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
           
    Three months ended December 31, Twelve Months ended December 31,
  2023
 2022
 2023
 2022
 Revenues       
           
  Net premiums earned$9,248  $5,101  $29,351  $20,126 
  Fee income 4,693   3,007   16,540   11,693 
           
  Net investment income 273   122   829   263 
  Net realized (losses) gains on investments (53)  -   2,809   237 
  Other income 23   20   87   936 
           
           
   Total revenues 14,184   8,250   49,616   33,255 
           
 Expenses       
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses 7,899   4,191   20,315   14,506 
  Acquisition expenses 2,560   1,573   8,939   6,342 
  Operating expenses 3,790   2,940   12,142   11,540 
  Interest expense 585   464   2,237   1,816 
           
   Total expenses 14,834   9,168   43,633   34,204 
           
           
Pre-tax net profit / (loss) $ (650) $ (918) $ 5,983  $ (949)
  Income tax (expense) (648)  -   (648)  - 
           
Net profit / (loss) before dividends (1,298)  (918)  5,335   (949)
  Dividends on preference shares of subsidiary -   (527)  -   (527)
           
           
Net profit / (loss) available to common shareholders$ (1,298) $ (1,445) $ 5,335  $ (1,476)
           
           
 Net profit / (loss) per common share:       
 Basic$(27.63) $(30.76) $113.56  $(31.42)
 Diluted (27.63)  (30.76)  113.56   (31.42)
           
 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
 Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
 Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
           
See Notes to December 31, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
           