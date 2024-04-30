Medallion Bank Reports 2024 First Quarter Results and Declares Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Bank (Nasdaq: MBNKP, the “Bank”), an FDIC-insured bank providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).



2024 First Quarter Highlights

Net income of $14.5 million, compared to $21.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Net interest income of $48.2 million with a net interest margin of 8.59%, compared to $44.3 million and 9.05% in the prior year quarter.

Total provision for credit losses was $17.0 million, compared to $3.9 million in the prior year quarter. Total provision for credit losses included $0.9 million of net taxi medallion recoveries, compared to $7.0 million of net taxi medallion recoveries in the prior year quarter.

Annualized net charge-offs were 3.38% of average loans outstanding, compared to 2.49% in the prior year quarter.

Annualized ROA and ROE were 2.59% and 16.47%, respectively, compared to 4.36% and 28.38% for the prior year period.

The total loan portfolio grew 12% from March 31, 2023 to $2.1 billion as of March 31, 2024.

Total assets were $2.3 billion and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 16.43% at March 31, 2024.



Donald Poulton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medallion Bank, stated, “We continue to be pleased with our earnings, growth and credit quality. Net interest income growth of 9% over the prior year quarter followed from our asset growth. Loan losses reflected the seasonality of our consumer lending business, starting relatively high early in the quarter and falling late in the quarter as delinquency declined from the December peak. The provision for credit losses, which was the major distinction between the 2023 and 2024 first quarters, was affected by the absence of medallion loan recoveries, and the higher seasonal loan losses. Without the significant benefits from taxi medallion recoveries, our ROA and ROE were lower than the prior year but remained a healthy 2.6% and 16.5%, respectively. We maintained our relatively tight credit standards, in part as a response to the effects of lifetime expected loss reserving. Our focus continues to be prudent growth, credit risk and balance sheet management.”

Recreation Lending Segment

The Bank’s recreation loan portfolio grew 13% to $1.365 billion as of March 31, 2024, compared to $1.213 billion at March 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $35.6 million, compared to $32.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Recreation loans were 64% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from 64% at March 31, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 4.36% of average recreation loans outstanding, compared to 3.33% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $17.0 million, compared to $7.8 million in the prior year quarter.



Home Improvement Lending Segment

The Bank’s home improvement loan portfolio grew 12% to $752.3 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $669.6 million at March 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $12.4 million, compared to $10.8 million in the prior year quarter.

Home improvement loans were 36% of loans receivable as of March 31, 2024, essentially unchanged from 36% at March 31, 2023.

Annualized net charge-offs were 2.12% of average home improvement loans outstanding, compared to 0.80% in the prior year quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million, compared to $3.1 million in the prior year quarter.



Series F Preferred Stock Dividend

On April 25, 2024, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share on the Bank’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F, which trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “MBNKP.” The dividend is payable on July 1, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2024.

About Medallion Bank

Medallion Bank specializes in providing consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, and home improvements, along with loan origination services to fintech strategic partners. The Bank works directly with thousands of dealers, contractors and financial service providers serving their customers throughout the United States. Medallion Bank is a Utah-chartered, FDIC-insured industrial bank headquartered in Salt Lake City and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Medallion Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: MFIN).

Please note that this press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties relating to business performance, cash flow, costs, sales, net investment income, earnings, returns and growth. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “continues” or the negative version of this word or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements may relate to our future earnings, returns, capital levels, sources of funding, growth prospects, asset quality and pursuit and execution of our strategy. Medallion Bank’s actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in such forward-looking statements. For a description of certain risks to which Medallion Bank is or may be subject, please refer to the factors discussed under the captions “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” included in Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the FDIC. Medallion Bank’s Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and other FDIC filings are available in the Investor Relations section of Medallion Bank’s website. Medallion Bank’s financial results for any period are not necessarily indicative of Medallion Financial Corp.’s results for the same period.

MEDALLION BANK

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 62,968 $ 52,934 Total interest expense 14,753 8,600 Net interest income 48,215 44,334 Provision for credit losses 17,002 3,859 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,213 40,475 Other non-interest income 602 32 Non-interest expense Salaries and benefits 4,984 4,392 Loan servicing 2,867 2,815 Collection costs 1,404 1,458 Regulatory fees 977 682 Professional fees 432 667 Information Technology 267 231 Occupancy and equipment 207 202 Other 752 870 Total non-interest expense 11,890 11,317 Income before income taxes 19,925 29,190 Provision for income taxes 5,445 7,765 Net income $ 14,480 $ 21,425 Less: Preferred stock dividends 1,512 1,512 Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 12,968 $ 19,913





MEDALLION BANK

BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Assets Cash and federal funds sold $ 136,705 $ 110,043 $ 113,257 Investment securities, available-for-sale 53,038 54,282 48,529 Loans, inclusive of net deferred loan acquisition fees and costs 2,121,180 2,100,338 1,887,627 Allowance for losses (78,648 ) (79,283 ) (65,661 ) Loans, net 2,042,532 2,021,055 1,821,966 Loan collateral in process of foreclosure 3,263 4,165 9,610 Fixed assets and right-of-use lease assets, net 8,417 8,140 6,983 Deferred tax assets 12,500 12,761 9,788 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 50,061 51,610 48,501 Total assets $ 2,306,516 $ 2,262,056 $ 2,058,634 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits and other funds borrowed $ 1,899,061 $ 1,866,657 $ 1,695,300 Accrued interest payable 4,191 4,029 2,455 Income tax payable 26,336 21,219 28,294 Other liabilities 17,837 17,509 18,212 Due to affiliates 481 849 618 Total liabilities 1,947,906 1,910,263 1,744,879 Shareholder’s Equity Series E Preferred stock 26,303 26,303 26,303 Series F Preferred stock 42,485 42,485 42,485 Common stock 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid in capital 77,500 77,500 77,500 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,680 ) (4,529 ) (3,676 ) Retained earnings 216,002 209,034 170,143 Total shareholders’ equity 358,610 351,793 313,755 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,306,516 $ 2,262,056 $ 2,058,634



