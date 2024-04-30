Barrick Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced that the nominees listed in the Information Circular for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of Barrick.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, the advisory resolution on executive compensation and the shareholder proposal are set out below.
Voting results for the election of each of the directors are as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Mark Bristow
|1,025,169,371
|99.27%
|7,581,879
|0.73%
|Helen Cai
|1,008,580,396
|97.66%
|24,170,854
|2.34%
|Christopher L. Coleman
|836,610,717
|81.01%
|196,140,533
|18.99%
|Isela A. Costantini
|1,015,587,039
|98.34%
|17,164,211
|1.66%
|Brian L. Greenspun
|874,251,228
|84.65%
|158,500,022
|15.35%
|J. Brett Harvey
|762,377,043
|73.82%
|270,374,207
|26.18%
|Anne N. Kabagambe
|1,008,742,668
|97.68%
|24,008,582
|2.32%
|Andrew J. Quinn
|1,017,165,636
|98.49%
|15,585,614
|1.51%
|Loreto Silva
|1,015,905,371
|98.37%
|16,845,879
|1.63%
|John L. Thornton
|891,787,262
|86.35%
|140,963,988
|13.65%
Voting results for the resolution approving the appointment of the auditor are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|1,096,825,895
|93.98%
|70,319,051
|6.02%
Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|749,532,618
|72.40%
|285,754,644
|27.60%
Voting results for the shareholder proposal are as follows:
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|258,894,808
|25.01%
|776,422,705
|74.99%
