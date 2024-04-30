Integra LifeSciences to Spotlight CereLink® Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring System at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, is pleased to announce that following a successful Q1 2024 U.S. relaunch of its CereLink® ICP Monitoring System, the innovative product will be featured at the upcoming AANS Annual Scientific Meeting from May 3 through 6, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois.



The CereLink ICP Monitoring System provides clinicians with uncompromised advanced continuous ICP monitoring, with minimal drift, MR conditional capability, durable, flexible ICP sensors, and advanced data presentation features.1,2

“The relaunch of the CereLink ICP Monitoring System helps to address the important need for accurate monitoring of intracranial pressure, which is paramount when managing patients with traumatic brain injuries, intracranial hemorrhages, strokes and other neurological conditions,” said Mike McBreen, executive vice president and president, Codman Specialty Surgical. “This milestone represents a prime example of the dedication to our mission to innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of care.”

As part of Integra’s industry-leading neurosurgical portfolio of products, the CereLink ICP Monitoring System will be highlighted in booth #655 at AANS 2024. To learn more, visit https://marketing.integralife.com/aans2024.

References: 1. CereLink bench test shows (2 stdev) of ±2.2 mmHg over 7 days and 3.8mmHg (4 stdev) over 7 days. 2. CereLink system IFUs

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include Acclarent®, AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:

Chris Ward

(609) 772-7736

chris.ward@integralife.com

Media Contact:

Laurene Isip

(609) 208-8121

laurene.isip@integralife.com

