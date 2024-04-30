Webuy Announces Pricing of up to 10,000,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares

Singapore, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ: WBUY) ("Webuy" or the "Company"), a Southeast Asian community e-commerce retailer, today announced the pricing of its self-underwritten offering of up to 10,000,000 of its Class A Ordinary shares, which are being offered by the Company directly to select investors at $0.29 per share.

About Webuy Global Ltd

Webuy Global Ltd (Nasdaq: WBUY) is an innovative, technology-focused company with the goal of building the most trusted retail brand and advanced e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, designed to leverage data in order to provide a community-driven experience for consumers. The Company's unique 'group buy' business model is set to revolutionize traditional shopping practices, by offering substantial cost savings to customers through an efficient purchasing model and community-centric approach. Akin to group purchases and bulk orders, this approach simplifies the process for customers, eliminating the need for individual bulk purchases. Furthermore, the Company’s business model streamlines the traditional supply chain by minimizing the involvement of intermediaries, thereby offering a more direct "farm-to-table" supply model. The Company’s vision is to enable the ten million families in Southeast Asia to live a healthier, higher-quality lifestyle. Additional information about the Company is available at http://webuy.global/

Forward-Looking Statements

