Stericycle to Participate in Stifel 2024 Investor Summit at WasteExpo in May

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL) today announced that Cindy J. Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and Janet Zelenka, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Information Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Stifel 2024 Investor Summit at WasteExpo in Las Vegas on Monday, May 6, 2024.



Stericycle, Inc., is a U.S. based business-to-business services company that is celebrating 35 years of protecting what matters. As a leading provider of compliance-based solutions, the company protects people and brands, promotes health and well-being and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in North America and Europe with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services and secure information destruction. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

