NOVONIX Announces Participation in May Investor Events

BRISBANE, Australia, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in May 2024:



Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held in Palm Desert, CA on May 7 and May 8 ; Citi’s 2024 Energy and Climate Technology Conference to be held in Boston, MA on May 14 th and 15 th ;

and 15 ; J.P. Morgan 2nd Annual North American Battery Call Series to be held at 11:00 am (ET) on May 16 th and

and CGS-CIMB’s Technology and EV Virtual Conference held with its partner Raymond James on May 23rd at 9:00 am (Singapore) or 9:00 pm (ET).

Presentation materials and available webcast links will be available prior to each event at the NOVONIX investor relations website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

