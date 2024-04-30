Liberty Gold Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing to C$12.5 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD; OTCQX:LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the successful upsizing of its non-brokered, private placement financing from C$9.5 million to C$12.5 million (the “Offering”).



The terms of the Offering remain unchanged and will consist of the issuance of up to 35,715,362 units of the Company (the “Units”) at an issue price of C$0.35 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of Liberty Gold (each, a “Common Share”) and 1/2 of a common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share of Liberty Gold at a price of C$0.45 for a period of 24 months following completion of the Offering.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration drilling on seven high-priority target areas identified at the Black Pine Oxide Gold Project in Idaho, engineering, development, economic studies and permitting programs for the Company's projects in the Great Basin and for general working capital.

In line with the Liberty Gold’s commitment to efficient capital allocation, the Company confirms that no finders or broker fees are payable in this non-brokered offering.

“This upsize reflects the response from our investors and underscores the compelling value proposition of Liberty Gold,” stated Cal Everett, CEO and Director of Liberty Gold. “This additional capital will further strengthen our financial position as we advance Black Pine and pursue our strategic development objectives and our goal of building the resource to the +5 million ounce range.”

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about May 17, 2024, and is subject to a number of conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Offering will be conducted on a private placement basis and all securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of the applicable closing of the Offering. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is focused on exploring for and developing open pit oxide deposits in the Great Basin of the United States, home to large-scale gold projects that are ideal for open-pit mining. This region is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in the world and stretches across Nevada and into Idaho and Utah. We know the Great Basin and are driven to discover and advance big gold deposits that can be mined profitably in open-pit scenarios.

