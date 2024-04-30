Thought Leader and Author Moustafa Hamwi Releases New Bestselling Book Slingshot

Melbourne, Australia, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moustafa Hamwi, bestselling author, international speaker, and mindset coach; has released his latest bestselling book Slingshot. This practical book offers results-driven exercises that empower readers to rewrite the story of their life by healing their past and mastering their mindset.

‘Slingshot’ has been endorsed by global leaders like Stephen M. R. Covey,

The New York Times bestselling author and Marisa Peer​ Globally acclaimed therapist & Founder of RTT:​

“Slingshot is a practical guide to becoming a master of your destiny, not a victim of your history,” Moustafa says. “I wrote this guidebook to help leaders take one step to learn from the past, then slingshot themselves into the bright future they deserve by mastering their mindset”.



In ‘Slingshot’ Moustafa addresses the shortcomings of the self-help industry that is focused either on digging endlessly into your past or pushing a ‘go-go-go’ mentality that often leads to burnout. ‘Slingshot’ provides a balanced solution – it helps the reader to take one step back to learn from the past, then slingshot into the bright future they deserve by mastering their mindset.

Every reader who purchases a copy of Slingshot can access the Empowerment Bonus Pack to optimize their personal transformation journey. Moustafa has curated a variety of content including guided meditation and inspirational posters to help readers keep practicing habits they learned from the book. Anyone who downloads this bonus content is also given free e-copies of all Moustafa’s bestselling books including Slingshot and Live Passionately, and The Guided Author.

Moustafa’s expertise covers diverse disciplines including a successful corporate career, serial entrepreneurial ventures, solid coaching education and a variety of adventure sports experiences.

He left behind the bustling success of Dubai, where he owned a highly profitable business covering events, entertainment, and modeling; on a one-way ticket in search of a deeper meaning. Along the way, he crossed paths with a Swami who spent 13 years in caves. His wisdom ignited a fire within Moustafa, propelling him to spread passion and purpose around the world.

Now, he writes, speaks and coaches on topics aimed at helping leaders heal their past and master their mindset so you can live the most passionate life imaginable.

His quest for self-discovery regularly leads him to learning and meditation centres worldwide, exploring the intricacies of mind, body, and soul.

Moustafa’s distinctive lifestyle as an executive nomad has him traversing the globe, often spending months living out of a camper van, immersing himself in diverse cultures and forging a deep connection with nature.

