Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size Expected to Reach USD 43.60 Bn by 2032

Ottawa, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vehicle roadside assistance market size was valued at USD 28.53 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 41.93 billion by 2031, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Research.



Roadside assistance is a vital service offering within the automotive industry, providing immediate aid to drivers experiencing vehicle breakdowns or emergencies while on the road. This service is typically facilitated by specialized companies, insurance providers, or automotive clubs, either as standalone programs or bundled with insurance policies or membership subscriptions.

Designed to swiftly address a range of vehicle issues such as flat tires, dead batteries, engine failures, accidents, or lockouts, roadside assistance ensures drivers receive prompt assistance to either resolve the issue on-site or safely transport the vehicle to a designated location for further repairs.

Central to the efficacy of roadside assistance programs is the establishment of a robust network of service providers and experts capable of responding swiftly to service requests and delivering exceptional customer support. These networks often leverage digital platforms and mobile applications to streamline service dispatch and communication, ensuring timely assistance and customer satisfaction.

Moreover, many roadside assistance programs operate on a membership-based model, wherein customers pay a recurring subscription fee to access the services as needed. This membership approach offers drivers peace of mind knowing they have reliable assistance available whenever they encounter vehicle-related challenges while traveling.

Roadside assistance services encompass a range of crucial offerings designed to aid drivers in distress, ensuring their safety and providing swift resolution to vehicular issues encountered while on the road. These services often include towing, vehicle starting, fuel delivery, tire replacement, battery replacement, locksmith assistance, and minor repairs. Additionally, some service providers offer supplementary benefits such as trip interruption insurance, reimbursement for accommodation or transportation expenses, and concierge services.

The market for roadside assistance services is segmented based on vehicle type, services offered, service providers, and geographical regions. Vehicle types typically include passenger cars and commercial vehicles, while services encompass a wide array of assistance options such as transportation, towing, fuel delivery, jump-start services, and more. The market is served by various entities including original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), auto insurance companies, and independent service providers.

For instance, in September 2022, FixiGo and Roadzen announced a partnership to offer nationwide 24x7 roadside assistance services, including on-call service, on-site repair, accident and emergency towing, vehicle recovery, fuel delivery, minor repairs, battery jump-starts, and locksmith services. Additionally, customers can access new features such as quick access to assistance, dedicated direct dial (DID) numbers, hotel and medical services, on-demand drivers, and mobile app support.

Furthermore, companies like PhonePe have ventured into the roadside assistance market by offering insurance products for private cars and two-wheelers in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. This collaboration provides customers with cashless repairs, instant solutions, and customizable insurance plans tailored to their needs, including value-added services like discounts and engine protection. Such initiatives aim to enhance the accessibility and convenience of roadside assistance services for drivers worldwide.

Increase in Off-road Travel Expeditions and Expansion of Construction, Mining, and Energy Sectors

Consumer Shift Towards Recreational Activities: There has been a notable consumer shift towards recreational activities and family outings, particularly in developed nations. This trend has led to an increased demand for SUVs, which are favored for off-road driving adventures. As more individuals and families engage in outdoor activities, the demand for vehicle roadside assistance services has risen correspondingly. SUVs, being commonly used for off-road excursions, are more prone to encountering breakdowns in remote or challenging terrains, necessitating reliable roadside assistance.

Expansion of Mining, Construction, and Energy Sectors: The global expansion of mining, construction, and energy sectors has significantly contributed to the increased demand for vehicles, especially commercial vehicles. These sectors often require heavy-duty vehicles for transportation and operation in rugged and remote environments. Vehicles operating in such industries are frequently subjected to off-road applications, where access to traditional garages and fuel stations may be limited or unavailable. In such scenarios, efficient vehicle breakdown assistance management systems become crucial in providing timely support to vehicles experiencing breakdowns along off-road routes, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

Growth in Number of On-Road Vehicles and Aging Fleet: The overall growth in the number of on-road vehicles worldwide, coupled with the increasing average age of vehicles, is expected to have a significant impact on the vehicle roadside assistance market. As the vehicle population continues to expand, so does the likelihood of encountering breakdowns and mechanical issues. Additionally, as vehicles age, they become more susceptible to breakdowns, necessitating the need for reliable roadside assistance services. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for efficient roadside assistance solutions to address the diverse needs of vehicle owners and operators across various industries and geographical regions.



Surge in Demand for Towing Services

Towing Service Segment: Towing stands out as one of the most attractive and essential service segments within the vehicle roadside assistance market. In emergency situations such as collisions or vehicle breakdowns, towing services play a crucial role in ensuring the safe removal and transport of vehicles to designated locations for repair or further assistance. This fundamental aspect of emergency roadside assistance is projected to significantly contribute to market expansion over the forecasted period.

Essential Need for Towing Services: Vehicle breakdown incidents, ranging from engine failures to flat tires and battery malfunctions, often necessitate the use of towing services to transport the affected vehicles to repair facilities or designated service centers. Due to the prevalence of such breakdown scenarios and the diverse range of vehicles requiring assistance, towing services are in consistently high demand across the global market. Consequently, towing services hold a substantial share of the overall vehicle roadside assistance industry, owing to their indispensable role in addressing common roadside emergencies and ensuring the prompt and efficient resolution of vehicle issues.

Rise in the need for safety and security of supplying activities

As the transportation and business sectors continue to expand, ensuring the safety and security of goods and drivers throughout the supply chain has become a top priority for companies worldwide. Transportation services play a pivotal role in managing and addressing unexpected situations and emergencies that may arise during the transportation process. The supply chain journey involves the transportation of goods to various locations, often across long and diverse distances. However, this process is not without its risks and challenges, including traffic accidents, mechanical failures, or unforeseen issues, all of which have the potential to disrupt the timely delivery of goods and impact overall operational efficiency.

To mitigate these risks and ensure smooth operations, businesses rely on technical support services to swiftly address any issues encountered along the transportation route. These services typically include 24/7 emergency assistance, rapid response times, and expert teams trained to handle a wide range of situations that may arise during transportation. By partnering with a reliable service provider, businesses can ensure the safety of their drivers, safeguard the integrity of their cargo, and minimize losses resulting from unforeseen events.

Moreover, with an increasing focus on regulatory compliance regarding driver health, cargo protection, and emergency response protocols, service providers that can meet these stringent requirements are highly valued in the market. The demand for safety and security solutions in the workplace has become an integral aspect of business operations, driving the need for comprehensive technical support services tailored to meet these evolving needs and regulatory standards.

As businesses strive to maintain operational efficiency and uphold safety standards throughout their supply chains, the demand for reliable transportation services equipped with robust technical support capabilities continues to grow. Meeting these demands not only ensures the smooth and secure transportation of goods but also enhances overall business resilience and competitiveness in today's dynamic marketplace.

Transportation assistance services play a crucial role in helping drivers overcome various challenges and emergencies encountered while on the road. These services are typically provided by skilled vehicle service technicians who specialize in addressing a wide range of vehicle-related issues, from minor repairs to electrical troubleshooting and adjustments aimed at optimizing driving performance. Common types of assistance include puncture support, jump-starting a battery, on-site minor mechanical and electrical repairs, key replacement for lost or misplaced keys, and fuel delivery services.

Safety is a paramount concern in the automotive industry, and breakdown services are instrumental in ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers alike. In the event of a vehicle breakdown or accident, these services are designed to swiftly address the issue on-site, minimizing disruptions and ensuring the vehicle can resume normal operation promptly. Towing services are typically reserved for more serious cases where on-site repairs are not feasible or safe to perform.

As awareness of these services grows among drivers, the automotive service industry is expected to see significant expansion in the coming years. Moreover, factors such as reduced battery power, icy roads, and hazardous driving conditions highlight the importance of having access to reliable vehicle assistance services, especially during extreme weather conditions. By providing a safety net for drivers facing unexpected challenges on the road, transportation assistance services contribute to enhanced road safety and overall driver confidence, further fueling the growth of the automotive service sector.

Increase in technology complexities

As automotive technology continues to advance, modern vehicles are becoming increasingly complex, incorporating sophisticated computer systems, sensors, and specialized components. This complexity presents unique challenges for diagnosing and repairing issues, requiring service providers to invest in ongoing training and the latest diagnostic tools and equipment for their technicians. However, the rapid pace of technological innovation can make it challenging for professionals to keep pace with evolving automotive technologies, leading to a shortage of skilled professionals capable of addressing vehicle issues effectively.

The reputation and perceived reliability of authorized dealerships and professional service centers may lead many vehicle owners to prefer having their vehicles serviced by trained professionals who have direct access to the manufacturer's most advanced diagnostic equipment and resources. This preference for dealer service centers may stem from the belief that these facilities are better equipped to diagnose and address complex vehicle problems accurately.

As a result of this shifting consumer preference, independent service providers may face challenges in attracting customers and maintaining demand for their services. The increasing difficulty of servicing modern vehicles underscores the importance of continuous training and investment in advanced diagnostic technologies for service providers seeking to remain competitive in the automotive service industry.

Asia-Pacific Is Expected to Be the Leading Market

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a powerhouse in the automotive industry, fueled by several factors contributing to its economic expansion. A key catalyst for this growth is the rising demand for transportation services, driven by the region's increasing per capita income. As individuals in the Asia-Pacific region enjoy higher disposable incomes, they are more inclined to invest in vehicles, leading to a surge in car sales and fostering a robust automotive market.



This growing vehicle ownership has also sparked a corresponding increase in demand for transportation services as consumers seek reliable solutions to meet their evolving mobility needs. Consequently, the automotive sector in the Asia-Pacific region has become highly sought-after by industry participants, attracted by its expansive customer base and promising business opportunities. Entrepreneurs are drawn to the region's vibrant automotive landscape, which offers fertile ground for innovation, expansion, and business growth.

Technological advancements in the automotive sector are further driving growth, enhancing the driving experience and aligning with global market trends. These innovations not only bolster customer satisfaction but also contribute to increased automobile sales. Moreover, the stability of the automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to strengthen further, buoyed by the positive effects of economic growth, rising income levels, and escalating demand for vehicles.

Overall, the Asia-Pacific region plays a pivotal role in propelling the global automotive industry forward, underscored by its favorable economic dynamics and significant contributions to industry growth and innovation.

Increase in vehicle ownership

As the number of vehicles on the roads continues to rise, so does the likelihood of accidents, collisions, and other emergencies. This uptick in incidents underscores the growing demand for reliable roadside assistance services that can provide prompt assistance and support to a broader customer base. Whether it's a minor breakdown or a major accident, vehicle owners increasingly seek assurance that professional assistance will be readily available when needed.

This need for dependable roadside assistance is particularly pronounced in densely populated urban areas, where traffic congestion and lengthy commutes heighten the risk of encountering vehicle-related issues. Moreover, the expanding maritime sector, encompassing trucking, passenger transportation, and other transport services, has further fueled the demand for reliable assistance. Businesses operating in this sector rely heavily on the seamless operation of their vehicles to deliver uninterrupted services, making efficient roadside assistance indispensable to their operations.

As car ownership continues to surge globally, the service industry stands to benefit from a larger customer base seeking assistance and support. To meet this escalating demand, service providers must invest in expanding their service offerings, enhancing service quality, and leveraging technology to deliver efficient and effective assistance. By doing so, they can not only meet the growing needs of vehicle owners but also enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty, thereby driving further business growth and success.

Increase in consumer awareness and convenience

In today's fast-paced world, customers are increasingly recognizing the importance and accessibility of roadside assistance services, leading to a surge in demand. The convenience and peace of mind offered by these services play a pivotal role in ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. With a growing awareness of the potential risks and uncertainties associated with being stranded on the road without assistance, consumers are actively seeking reliable support in case of emergencies, breakdowns, or accidents.

People now understand the value of receiving prompt and professional assistance to swiftly resolve issues on the road. In today's hectic lifestyle characterized by busy schedules and time constraints, both individuals and businesses are seeking streamlined solutions that minimize disruptions and save precious time. Roadside assistance services offer a convenient and efficient way to address vehicle-related challenges, enabling customers to quickly resume their activities without undue delay.

Moreover, many service providers have embraced technology to enhance the customer experience further. With mobile applications and dedicated helplines, customers can request assistance with just a few taps on their smartphones. This seamless accessibility, coupled with effective coordination and real-time updates, significantly enhances overall convenience and satisfaction for customers. Consequently, the emphasis on customer experience and convenience has become paramount for businesses operating in the roadside assistance industry, driving the need for robust support services.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Leaders

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market News

In October 2022, Roadside Heroes, a startup based in California, launched a mobile app that connects drivers with nearby roadside assistance providers. The app offers features such as real-time tracking of service vehicles, instant service requests, and transparent pricing, enhancing the overall roadside assistance experience for users.

