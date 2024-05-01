Net Asset Value(s)

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

1 May 2024

B Share Net Asset Value

The Directors and the Investment Manager of the Company, Seneca Partners Limited, have reviewed the valuation of the Company's B share portfolio as at 29 April 2024.

The unaudited net asset value per B share ("NAV") as at 29 April 2024 was 60.8p per share. This represents a reduction of 2.9p from the previously published unaudited NAV as at 31 March 2024.

We have reviewed the Ordinary share portfolio AIM quoted and unquoted holdings as at 29 April 2024 and there has not been any material change in its current NAV per Ordinary share as at 31 March 2024 of 16.8p per share.

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. On publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk