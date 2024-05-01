Anmodning om suspension for afdelinger under Værdipapirfonden BankInvest

På grund af lokale lukkedage i de underliggende markeder anmodes om suspension af nedenstående afdelinger.

AfdelingISINShort name
Optima 10 KLDK0060762540BIV10
Optima 10 Akk. KLDK0060335552BIV10A
Optima 30 KLDK0060762623BIV30
Optima 30 Akk. KLDK0060745966BIV30A
Optima 55 KLDK0060762706BIV55
Optima 55 Akk. KLDK0060335636BIV55A
Optima 75 KLDK0060762896BIV75
Optima 75 Akk. KLDK0060089092BIV75A
Optima Aktier Akk. KLDK0061152410BIVOAA
Optima Aktier KLDK0061533569BIVOPA

Hvis der er spørgsmål, kontakt da Chef for Fund Valuation & Trade Processing, Peter Akstrup, telefon 77 30 90 31.

BI Management A/S

Martin Fjordlund Smidt
Direktør