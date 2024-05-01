Tessellate BIO Announces Appointment of Professor Sandra Strauss to Scientific Advisory Board

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessellate BIO, a preclinical stage biotechnology company with a focus on novel Synthetic Lethality approaches, today announces the appointment of Professor Sandra Strauss, University College London, to its Scientific Advisory Board.



The SAB, which recently convened a successful meeting in San Diego ahead of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, brings together international experts to help guide the company’s scientific strategy and plays an important role in building Tessellate BIO’s academic networks so it can access cutting-edge research from international world-renowned laboratories to bring into its drug discovery programs.

Dr. Jurgen Moll, Tessellate BIO CSO, said: “Sandra is an acknowledged leader in the treatment of bone and soft tissue sarcomas in both adults and teenagers and it is an honor to welcome her to our SAB. She joins an international group whose expertise and counsel we hugely value as we seek to redefine Synthetic Lethality, taking it beyond its proven potential in Homology Recombination Deficiency, and into areas where it can impact more cancers and more patients.”

Prof. Sandra Strauss, University College London, said: “There is a clear need for new treatment approaches for many cancer indications and particularly for the treatment of sarcoma, where there has been very limited innovation, such that we commonly still rely on toxic drugs originally developed many decades ago. Tessellate’s approach to precision oncology is an exciting development with a strong rationale in sarcoma and I look forward to working with the team and the rest of the SAB to help the company advance its programs and, ultimately, bring new potential treatments to patients.”

Sandra is Professor of Medical and Teenage Young Adult Cancer (TYA) and an honorary consultant medical oncologist at University College London Hospital NHS Trust. Her clinical role is based within the London Sarcoma Service, one of the largest sarcoma services in Europe. Here, she leads the clinical service, and specialises in the systemic treatment of bone and soft tissue sarcomas in both adults and teenagers. Her research appointment at UCL focuses on development of novel therapeutics in sarcomas across all ages.

She is the chief investigator and principal investigator for a number of international and national phase I, II and III studies in sarcoma and is leading a national cohort study in osteosarcoma, ICONIC. She chairs the NCRI Sarcoma Clinical Studies Group Bone Subgroup and the executive committee of the European EuroEwing consortium (EEC), a pan-European collaboration to improve outcome for patients with Ewing sarcoma. She is also a member of the EORTC Soft Tissue and Bone Sarcoma Group and Innovative Therapies for Children with Cancer (ITCC) consortium and is the clinical lead for sarcoma and rare cancers for the Public Health England (PHE) National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCRAS).

Other members of the SAB were announced in 2023 - https://tessellatebio.com/tessellate-bio-an-emerging-precision-oncology-company-announces-the-appointment-of-world-leading-scientists-to-its-scientific-advisory-board/

About Tessellate BIO

Tessellate BIO discovers and develops novel precision oncology medicines with the mission to turn cancer patients into cancer survivors. A private preclinical stage biotechnology company, Tessellate BIO is redefining Synthetic Lethality by developing drugs that target unexplored or difficult to drug pathways beyond HRD.

The company’s strategy is to drive small molecule drug discovery towards novel, validated oncology targets and, critically, the parallel development of associated companion diagnostics, including a potentially best-in-class diagnostic to detect ALT positive cancers for identification of treatment-eligible patients. The company also has follow-on programs in tumor suppressor Loss-of-Function (LoF) settings.

Led by an experienced team of drug hunters, the company is building a pipeline of first-in-class medicines based on cutting-edge research sourced from international world-renowned laboratories including Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI), Australia and Instituto de Medicina Molecular (iMM), Portugal. Its lead program targets complexes that are critical for the ALT mechanism including the FANCM protein complex.

Headquartered in the Netherlands and with research labs at the Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst, UK, Tessellate BIO is supported by top-tier life science investors BioGeneration Ventures (BGV) and Forbion.

For more information, please visit: www.tessellatebio.com | follow us on LinkedIn