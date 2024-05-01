Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2029, with Leading Players Syntegon, Gerresheimer, AptarGroup, Datwyler, Stevanato, OPTIMA, Bausch+Strobel, Groninger, SGD PHARMA, SCHOTT and Nipro

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fill Finish Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables (Pre-fillable Syringes (Plunger Stopper)), Vial (Glass, Plastic), Cartridge), Instruments ((Standalone, Integrated Systems), Automated Machines), End User (CMO, Pharma) - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fill finish manufacturing market is estimated to reach USD 25.7 Billion by 2029 from USD 16.7 Billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029. The rise in the applications in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries and growing adoption of parenteral dosages pre-filled syringes. Increasing adoption of pre-filled syringes for parenteral dosages is also expected to provide lucrative market growth. However, high operational costs associated with fill finish manufacturing are predicted to restrain the market.







The largest share of 2023 was taken by the consumables segment



Based on product, the fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into Consumables [Pre-fillable syringes (By Components{Pre-fillable Syringe Systems & Components, Plunger Stoppers} and By Material {Glass and Plastic}), Vials, {Glass vials, Plastic vials}, cartridges, vial stoppers, other consumables {bags, ampoules, bottles, seals}] and Instruments (Instruments by Machine Type [Automated and Semi-automated] and Instruments by System Type [Integrated, Standalone]). The consumables segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to the rise in the demand for parenteral drug delivery and increasing awareness of biologics and biosimilars.



The CMOs segment held the dominant share in the fill finish manufacturing market.



Based on end users, the global fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO's), pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and other end users (Contract Research Organizations [CROs] and academic research institutions). The rise in the trend for cost effective fill finish manufacturing outsourcing is expected to drive the growth of the fill finish manufacturing market.



APAC region estimated showcase fastest growth rate.



The fill finish manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. During the forecast period, APAC region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR. Expansion of biopharmaceuticals, technological advancements and innovation and increasing use of injectables are the reasons which support market growth in this region.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry applications, rising pre-filled syringes for parenteral dosages adoption and growing demand for biologics and vaccines), restraints (High operational costs), opportunities (Technological advancements in fill finish solutions) and challenges (Batch-to-batch variability in sterility) are influencing the growth of fill finish manufacturing market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the fill finish manufacturing market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the fill finish manufacturing market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the fill finish manufacturing market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players include Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), I.M.A. S.P.A. (Italy), BD (US), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Datwyler Holding Inc. (Belgium), Berry Global, Inc. (US), Stevanato Group S.p.A. (Italy), OPTIMA (Germany), Bausch+Strobel (Germany), Groninger & Co. Gmbh (Germany), SGD PHARMA (France), SCHOTT (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Bausch Advanced Technology Group (US), and Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl (Spain), among others in the fill finish manufacturing market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 438 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $25.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



