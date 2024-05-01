DTx in the U.S. Medical Sector: A 2024 Brief Featuring the Market's Leading and Most Disruptive Companies

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DTx in Medical - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DTx market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% from 2022 to 2030 in the US. This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, the research predicts how each theme will evolve and identify the leading and disrupting companies.

DTx integrates with other digital health tools

Interoperability standards and protocols enable DTx to share data with other digital health tools and platforms. As such, DTx are designed to seamlessly integrate with digital health devices and tools such as electronic medical record (EMR) systems and the broader healthcare system. Many DTx leverage data from wearable devices and sensors to monitor a patient's health in real time, and some come in the form of mHealth apps, allowing DTx to integrate easily into telemedicine platforms. DTx aim to provide connected and comprehensive workflows that provide clinical insights.

DTx can improve patient care

DTx can provide clinical interventions directly to patients through software to treat, manage, and prevent a large spectrum of diseases. They enable the remote patient monitoring of patients, allowing healthcare professionals to track their progress and treatment plans, as well as identify potential issues in real time. DTx generate large amounts of data, and the insights derived from that data help healthcare providers to make informed decisions, identify patterns, and optimize treatment strategies for better patient outcomes.

