United States B2C E-Commerce & Online Payments Market Report 2024 - Retail E-Commerce Sales are Poised to Surpass EUR 1.5 Trillion by 2027

In the U.S., BNPL Transactions are Projected to Skyrocket Over EUR 130 Billion by 2026

The B2C E-Commerce landscape in the United States is in the midst of a revolutionary transformation, fueled by technological breakthroughs and shifting consumer habits. Driven by advancements in AI, AR, and blockchain, retail E-Commerce sales are poised to surpass EUR 1.5 trillion by 2027, largely influenced by the U.S. market's global prominene.

Technological innovations are not only enhancing the online shopping experience but also reshaping how consumers engage with brands and make purchasing decisions. Furthermore, companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, thereby bolstering consumer trust and shaping market norms. Amazon remains a dominant force in the B2C E-Commerce arena, projected to achieve triple-digit EUR billion sales by 2025.

The Evolving Landscape of Online Payments and Embedded Finance

The payment landscape is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of embedded finance, expected to witness double-digit growth in EUR by 2026. Amidst this evolution, traditional payment methods such as credit and debit cards are experiencing robust growth alongside newer platforms like PayPal, reflecting enduring consumer preferences despite the influx of cutting-edge technologies.

Moreover, smartphone payments are gaining traction, with over half of U.S. shoppers utilizing devices for in-store transactions, particularly via Apple Pay or Google Pay. The burgeoning trend of BNPL transactions is also on the rise, with transaction values projected to exceed EUR 130 billion by 2026. Notably, Gen Z and Millennials are at the forefront of BNPL adoption, signalling a significant shifts in payment preferences among younger demographic.

Key Questions Covered:

What is the projected value of U.S. B2C E-Commerce sales in 2027?

Which major players continue to dominate the B2C E-Commerce market in the United States?

How are technological advancements reshaping consumer interactions in the online shopping experience in the U.S.?

How do traditional payment methods in the U.S. fare compare to newer platforms in the evolving landscape of online transactions?

How is embedded finance expected to transform the payment landscape in the U.S.?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. E-Commerce Market

3.1 B2C E-Commerce Market Overview

B2C E-Commerce Market Trends, April 2024

Retail Marketplace E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2023e-2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value Compared to Other Countries/Regions, in USD trillion, 2025f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, Q4 2022 & Q4 2023e

Share of B2C E-Commerce Making Up Total Retail Sales, in %, Q4 2022 & Q4 2023e

Total vs. Online Retail Sales, in USD trillion, 2028f

Share of Population That Shops Online, in %, 2028f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2027f

Year-Over-Year Growth in Online Sales, in %, 2018-2027f

3.2 B2C E-Commerce Product Categories

Retail E-Commerce Sales Share of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, by Product Category, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2023e & 2027f

Breakdown of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, by Product Category, in %, 2026f

Share of "Food And Beverage And Health, Personal Care, And Beauty" Making Up Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2024e & 2028f

Share of "Health, Personal Care, And Beauty" Sales Originating From B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2024e & 2028f

Share of "Pet Products" Purchased Through B2C E-Commerce Channels, in %, 2028f

3.3 B2C E-Commerce Channels

Channels Through Which Clothing Brands Or Products Were Discovered, in % of Clothing Buyers, September 2023

3.4 B2C E-Commerce Players

B2C E-Commerce Trends Online Retailers Believe Will Affect Their Business the Most in 2024, in % of Online Retailers, January 2024

Top 10 B2C E-Commerce Sites, by Monthly Visits, in millions, November 2023

Top B2C E-Commerce Marketplaces, by Sales Value, in USD billion, 2023e

Amazon's B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, 2020-2025f

Total Value of Amazon Business Product Sales, in USD billion & Share of Amazon Business Product Sales, in % of B2B E-Commerce Site Sales, 2022e-2026f

Comparison of Amazon, eBay and Walmart's E-Commerce Marketplaces, July 2023

3.5 Mobile Commerce

Retail M-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, 2022-2027f

Share of Retail M-Commerce Making Up Total Retail E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2023e & 2027f

3.6 Omnichannel Commerce

Proximity Mobile Transaction Value, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, and % of Retail & Food Services, 2020-2027f

Click-And-Collect Sales Value, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, and % of Retail E-Commerce Sales Value, 2020-2026f

Digital-Influenced Retail Sales Value, in USD trillion, 2022e & 2027f

Digital-Influenced Retail Sales Value, by Channel, in USD trillion, 2027f

Share of Digital-Influenced Retail Sales Making Up Total Retail Sales, in %, 2027f

Retailers Spending on Omnichannel Retail Solutions, in USD billion, 2022 & 2030f*

Retailers' Planned Innovations For Omnichannel Retail, in % of Retailers, June 2023

Share of Omnichannel Consumer Data Adoption, by Retail Segments, in %, June 2023

3.7 Social Commerce

Social Commerce Market Overview, April 2024

Share of Social Commerce Making Up Total B2C E-Commerce Sales, in %, 2024e

Social Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2020, 2023e & 2027f

Social Commerce Sales Per Buyer, in USD, 2020, 2023e & 2027f

Number of Social Commerce Buyers, in millions, 2020, 2023e & 2027f

Breakdown of Social Commerce Shoppers, by Age, in %, September 2023

Social Networks Where Adults Are Likely to Make Purchases Directly, Gen Z vs. Total, in % of Adults, Q1 2023

3.8 Luxury Recommerce

Resale E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2023e-2027f

Resale Apparel Market Size, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2021-2027f

Fashion Online Resale Marketplace Sales, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2021e-2026f

Share of Secondhand Sales Originating From Online Resale, in %, 2024f

Share of Secondhand Apparel Making Up an Average Adult's Closet, in %, 2022 & 2032f

Top 10 Online Fashion Resale Brands, by Number of Resale Shop Listings, January 2023

3.9 Cross Border Commerce

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, April 2024

4. Payment Innovation and Trends

4.1 Payment Innovation Trends

Embedded Finance Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Embedded Consumer Payment Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2021 & 2026f

Embedded Business-to-Business Payment Revenue, in USD billion, 2021 & 2026f

Revenues via Different Embedded Finance Segments, in USD billion, 2021 & 2026f

4.2 Digital Payment Forecasts

Number of Proximity Mobile Payment Users, in millions, and Share of Total Smartphone Users, in %, 2021-2026f

Average Annual Proximity Mobile Payment Spending Value Per User, in USD, 2021-2026f

4.3 Online Payment Methods

Share of Consumers Who Anticipate Increasing or Decreasing Their Use of Select Payment Method For Online Purchases in the Next 12 Months, in %, April 2023

Mobile Peer-to-Peer Payment Users, in millions, and Penetration Rate, in % of Smartphone Users, 2020-2027f

Share of Retailers Accepting International Payment Methods Such as Klarna and WeChat, in %, 2022 & 2023e

Share of Merchants Who Are Planning to Accept New APMs in the Next One to Three Years, in %, July 2023

Share of Merchants Who Recognize That Failing to Accept APMs Could Impact Sales And Revenue, in %, July 2023

Proximity Mobile Payment Transaction Value, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2020-2027f

Breakdown of Payment Methods Most Commonly Used For Purchases, in % of Population, 2022 & 2023e

Breakdown of Most Used Mobile Payment App/Wallet, Online vs. In-Store, in % of Adults, July 2023

Share of Respondents Who Use at Least One E-Wallet or Mobile Payment App For Online vs In-Store Purchases, in %, July 2023

Share of Respondents Identifying Top Features That Would Make Them More Comfortable When Making Online Purchases, in %, April 2023

Share of Adults Who Used a Digital Wallet at Least Once in the Past Month, in %, February 2023

4.4 POS Payment Methods

Share of Shoppers Who Used or Are Willing to Use Self-Checkout via Smartphone, in %, April 2023

Top Benefits and Challenges of Self-Checkout, in % of Shoppers, April 2023

Breakdown of Shoppers Who Used a Smartphone (Apple Pay or Google Pay) to Pay at a Retail Store, in %, April 2023

Number of Smartphone QR Code Scanners, in millions, and Penetration, in % of Smartphone Users, 2022-2026f

4.5 Real-Time Payment Market

Total Number of Real-Time Transactions, in billions, 2022 & 2027f

Share of Companies That Use Real-Time Payments, in %, June 2022 & 2024f

4.6 AI Integration in Payments

Overview of AI Use in B2C E-Commerce, June 2023

Overview of AI Use in Payments, December 2023

Share of Retail Decision Makers Who Feel Ready to Deploy Generative AI Technology in 2024, in %, November 2023

4.7. BNPL Market

BNPL Payment Value, in USD billion, & Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2021-2026f

BNPL Users, in millions, and Penetration Rate, in % of Internet Users, 2021-2026f

BNPL User Penetration, by Generation, in % of Digital Buyers, 2022e & 2026f

Annual Growth of Online BNPL Purchase Share & BNPL Revenue, in % of Year-on-Year Growth, 2022 vs January-February 2023

Annual Increase of BNPL Orders, by Product Category, in %, January-February 2023

Share of Consumers Who Have Already Used BNPL Services, in %, March 2022 & March 2023

Share of Consumers That Used BNPL Services, by Age Group, in %, March 2023

Most Used BNPL Providers, in % of Consumers, March 2023

Breakdown of Respondents Likely to Use Apple Pay Later Over Other BNPL Services, in %, March 2023

Breakdown of Respondents Likely to Use Apple Pay Later Over Other BNPL Services, by Age Groups, in %, March 2023

Payment Methods Used for Online Purchases, in % of Current Apple Customers, March 2023

5. Fintech and Financial Services Landscape

5.1. Embedded Finance

Share of Mobile Wallet Users Who Have Made a Purchase Via a Retailer's Embedded Mobile App, in %, 2023e

Share of Respondents Who Would Consider Getting Financial Services From a Non-Financial Provider, in %, 2023e

Share of Respondents Who Would Not Consider Banking With a Non-Financial Provider, in %, March 2023

5.2. Fraud and Security

Total Card-Not-Present (CNP) Fraud Loss, in USD billion, in % of Total Payment Fraud Loss, 2019-2024f

Share of Adults Who Have Fallen Victim to Account Takeover (ATO) Attacks, in %, 2023e

Share of Banking Customers Who Say That They Have Been Victimized by a P2P Payment Scam in the Last 12 Months, in %, May 2023

Breakdown of Banking Customer Satisfaction With Their Bank's Response to P2P Fraud Claims, in %, May 2023

Share of Imposter Scams Making Up Total Reported Scams to the Federal Trade Commission, in %, Q3 2023

Breakdown of Main Reasons Among Respondents For Not Using Mobile Payment Solutions More Often, in % of Respondents, July 2023

