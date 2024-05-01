EdTech Trends (Technology, Macroeconomic, Regulatory) and Forecasts 2024-2030: Market Revenue Projections, Key Technologies, Leading Players, Value Chain, and More

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Edtech - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



It is nearly four years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed education, with schools, higher education, corporate training, and lifelong learning forced to shift online at pace. But the tech world never stands still. The challenge now for education technology (edtech) providers and educators is understanding where artificial intelligence (AI) fits into their product, tuition, and assessment mix.



From the start of the edtech revolution, the driving forces were start-ups and private companies in China, India, and the US. Investors backed China's after-school tuition companies but had their fingers burned when the Chinese government intervened to stop incessant advertising and spiraling tutoring prices that had squeezed household budgets. Tough regulations require tutoring companies to be nonprofit, effectively barring foreign investment. Some investments earmarked for China switched to India, but high interest rates and a tightening economic picture worldwide reduced valuations and closed the tap on venture capital investment.



In June 2021, the announcement that edX-the massive open online course (MOOC) created by Harvard and MIT-was being sold for $800 million to 2U rocked Big Ed. Now, other big deals are in play, with the University of Idaho making a $550 million bid for the University of Phoenix, an online specialist. The business of university online program management (OPM) is also being shaken up, with private equity firm Regent buying Pearson's operations and Academic Partnerships acquiring Wiley's OPM business.



This report provides an overview of the edtech theme.

It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the theme over the next 12 to 24 months, split into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

It includes comprehensive industry analysis, including forecasts for edtech revenue to 2030.

It contains details of M&A deals driven by the edtech theme and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of edtech.

The detailed value chain shows comprises four core segments: learning materials, tools and enablers, learning platforms, and education providers. Leading vendors are identified for sub-categories across three of these segments.

Edtech has disrupted traditional education and teaching methods. It allows teachers to teach and students to learn in an environment that uses devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Its range broadly encompasses hardware, software (delivered as apps), and online learning environments such as massive open online courses (MOOCs).

This report provides a clear and comprehensive overview of the edtech theme and explains the conditions driving its growth. It also includes details of the key technologies changing the education industry and the leading vendors across all aspects of the edtech market.

Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Trends Industry Analysis Signals Value Chain Companies Sector Scorecard Glossary Thematic Research Methodology

