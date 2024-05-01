Companion Diagnostics Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2024 and 2028: Focus on PRC, Immunohistochemistry, NGS, In Situ Hybridization, Genotyping, Immunoassays, Exosomes

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Markets 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for companion diagnostics is estimated to increase from $7.6 billion in 2023 to reach $15.4 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2023 through 2028.
The current report provides detailed coverage of the companion diagnostics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of companion diagnostics, and it includes a detailed analysis of the drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges in the market. The report details the companion diagnostics market share based on product and service, type of test, technology, and application.
The market's products and services is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. It is categorized based on the type of test into commercial CDx and lab-developed tests (LDT)-CDx. Based on technology, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization, genotyping, immunoassays, exosomes, others, and services market. Based on application, the CDx market is categorized into cancer, neurologic disorders, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and others.
Based on end users, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. The report also includes company profiles of the major players in the companion diagnostics market, with details about each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.
Report Includes
- 54 data tables and 59 additional tables
- Overview and an analysis of the global markets for companion diagnostics (CDx).
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) from 2021 to 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028.
- A look at the current and future market potential of companion diagnostics along with the market dynamics, competitive landscape and regulatory scenario.
- Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global CDx market, and corresponding market share analysis based on product and services, test type, technology, application, end user and region.
- Discussion of the market opportunities for CDx products by identification of high-growth applications in different therapeutic areas, with a focus on the largest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases.
- Analysis of recent market developments and clinical trials, as well as the leading companies engaged in R&D and product developments in CDx reagents.
- Discussion of the importance of ESG in the CDx industry, including consumer attitudes, the impact of ESG on company performance, ESG score analysis, and ESG practices followed by leading companies.
- Review of key patent grants and patent applications related to CDx.
- Identification of the major vendors along with an analysis of the competitive intelligence, including companies' market shares, recent M&A activity, and venture funding outlook.
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., and QIAGEN
Company Profiles
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Arup Laboratories
- Biomerieux
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Qiagen
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|121
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$7.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$15.4 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Highlights of the Market for Companion Diagnostics (CDx)
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Introduction
- History
- Regulatory Landscape
- Companion Diagnostics Regulations in the U.S.
- Companion Diagnostics Regulations Outside the U.S.
- LDT-CDx Regulation
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Challenges
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies
- Multiplex Testing
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Digital PCR
- Liquid Biopsy
- Artificial Intelligence
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmental Breakdown
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Product and Service
- Market Share and Forecast
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Services
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Type of Test
- Market Share and Forecast
- LDT-CDx
- Commercial CDx
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Technology
- Market Share and Forecast
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Immunohistochemistry
- Next-Generation Sequencing
- In Situ Hybridization
- Genotyping
- Immunoassays
- Exosomes
- Others
- Services
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Application
- Market Share and Forecast
- Cancer
- Market for the Application of CDx in Cancer by Type
- Neurologic Disorders
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Infectious Diseases
- Other Diseases
- Market Breakdown by End User
- Market Share and Forecast
- Clinical Laboratories
- Pharmaceutical Companies
- Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Other End Users
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- Leading Market Players in Companion Diagnostics Market, by Technology
- Grants and Funding in Companion Diagnostics
- Recent Developments of Key Market Players
- Clinical Trials Analysis
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase
- Clinical Trials Analysis, by Region
- Patent Analysis
- Patents, by Year
- Patents, by Top Applicant
- Patents, by Top Owner
- Patents, by Jurisdiction
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Companion Diagnostics: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Companion Diagnostics Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Key ESG Issues
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 8 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xj1oko
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment