Companion Diagnostics Technologies and Global Markets 2023-2024 and 2028: Focus on PRC, Immunohistochemistry, NGS, In Situ Hybridization, Genotyping, Immunoassays, Exosomes

The global market for companion diagnostics is estimated to increase from $7.6 billion in 2023 to reach $15.4 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% from 2023 through 2028.

The current report provides detailed coverage of the companion diagnostics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of companion diagnostics, and it includes a detailed analysis of the drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges in the market. The report details the companion diagnostics market share based on product and service, type of test, technology, and application.

The market's products and services is segmented into instruments, consumables, and services. It is categorized based on the type of test into commercial CDx and lab-developed tests (LDT)-CDx. Based on technology, the market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction, immunohistochemistry, next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization, genotyping, immunoassays, exosomes, others, and services market. Based on application, the CDx market is categorized into cancer, neurologic disorders, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, and others.

Based on end users, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other end users. The report also includes company profiles of the major players in the companion diagnostics market, with details about each company's business segments, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Highlights of the Market for Companion Diagnostics (CDx)

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Introduction

History

Regulatory Landscape

Companion Diagnostics Regulations in the U.S.

Companion Diagnostics Regulations Outside the U.S.

LDT-CDx Regulation

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Multiplex Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Digital PCR

Liquid Biopsy

Artificial Intelligence

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmental Breakdown

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Product and Service

Market Share and Forecast

Instruments

Consumables

Services

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Type of Test

Market Share and Forecast

LDT-CDx

Commercial CDx

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Technology

Market Share and Forecast

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Immunohistochemistry

Next-Generation Sequencing

In Situ Hybridization

Genotyping

Immunoassays

Exosomes

Others

Services

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Application

Market Share and Forecast

Cancer

Market for the Application of CDx in Cancer by Type

Neurologic Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Infectious Diseases

Other Diseases

Market Breakdown by End User

Market Share and Forecast

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Region

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Leading Market Players in Companion Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Grants and Funding in Companion Diagnostics

Recent Developments of Key Market Players

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

Clinical Trials Analysis, by Region

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Top Applicant

Patents, by Top Owner

Patents, by Jurisdiction

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Companion Diagnostics: ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Companion Diagnostics Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

