Honey Market To Reach USD 17.4 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Consumer preference for honey and natural sweeteners drives the industry's growth.

The global honey market is on the rise, driven by a shift in consumer preferences towards natural and healthier sweeteners. As the consumption of processed and unhealthy foods increases, so does the demand for honey. This trend is particularly evident in the growing concern over high sugar content in products, leading many to view honey as a healthier alternative. With its lower glycemic index (GI) compared to sugar, honey helps to avoid rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, aligning with consumer preferences for healthier options and aiding in weight management and overall well-being.

Honey's value extends beyond the food industry, finding extensive use in pharmaceuticals. Its remarkable antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties make it a highly effective remedy for coughs and colds, a facilitator of wound healing, and a supporter of cardiovascular health. As a versatile ingredient, honey also addresses gastrointestinal and neurological ailments, making it a valuable component in various medicinal applications.

Segmentation Overview:

The honey market has been segmented into processing, type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Conventional honey accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The market is segmented as organic and conventional based on processing. Conventional honey holds a significant share in the processing segment as it is majorly produced to meet the growing demand for honey. Conventional honey is cheaper and is processed to remove any impurities. It is natural honey heated at high temperatures to remove unwanted particles and contaminants.

Food and beverages accounted for a significant market share in 2023

The market is segmented by application into food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. The food and beverage industry holds a significant share of the application segment of the honey market. Honey is used in many food products, such as cakes, pastries, cookies, yogurts, and honey breads. Many people also prefer consuming raw honey.

Honey Market Report Highlights:

The honey market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032.

A significant factor contributing to the increasing demand for honey is the adoption of natural and healthy sweeteners instead of sugar in diets.

Europe holds a significant share of the honey market and is a major importer and exporter of honey globally. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, European countries like New Zealand, Slovenia, Greece, Austria, and Switzerland are some of the major honey-consuming countries in the world.

Some prominent players in the honey market report include Comvita, Capilano, Dabur, Dutch Gold Honey, New Zealand Honey Co., Golden Acres Honey, Barkman Honey, Oha Honey, Little Bee Impex, Yamada Bee Farm, and others.

