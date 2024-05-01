Casino Management Systems (CMS) Market Report 2024: A $36.3 Billion Global Opportunity by 2030, with Security & Surveillance Applications Witnessing 12.3% CAGR

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Management Systems (CMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Casino Management Systems (CMS) estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Security & Surveillance Application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$12.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Analytics Application segment is estimated at 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Casino Management Systems (CMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 11.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR.





This study reveals the recent past, current, and future analysis of various sectors within the casino industry, including Casino Management Systems (CMS), Security & Surveillance, Analytics, Accounting & Cash Management, Player Tracking, and Other Applications. It covers geographic regions such as the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The analysis includes annual sales figures in US$ million for years ranging from 2014 to 2030, along with the compound annual growth rate (% CAGR) for each sector. The perspective spans 16 years, showcasing percentage breakdowns of value sales for key regions in 2014, 2024, and 2030.



Advansys Limited

Agilysys, Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Australia Pty Limited

Avigilon Corporation

Bluberi Gaming Canada, Inc.

Casinfo Systems

Cyrun

Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Ensico Gaming D.O.O.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

HCONN, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Info-Connect A/S

Intercard Inc.

International Game Technology PLC

Konami Gaming, Inc.

LGS Casino Management Systems

Lodging and Gaming Systems

Microsaic Systems Plc

Milestone Systems A/S

Next Level Security Systems

Table Trac, Inc.

Tangam Systems Inc.

TCSJohnHuxley

Wavestore Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 284 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $36.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

