Navigator Gas Releases ESG 2023 Report: Demonstrating Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

LONDON, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NVGS), the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers, is pleased to announce the release of its latest Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report (the “ESG Report”) today, showcasing the Company's commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.



The comprehensive ESG Report provides an overview of Navigator Gas, its business model and strategy, together with updates on key developments throughout 2023. The second half of the report focuses on sustainability performance across key ESG topics, concluding with a Sustainability and Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) Key Performance Table and references to Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) towards the end.

The full ESG Report is available on our website in the ‘Investors Centre’ section under ‘Financials’ then ‘Annual Reports’.

2023 ESG Report

Key highlights from the ESG Report include:

Investing to reduce climate impact:

BlueStreak CO 2 joint venture, to provide a seamless process to capture, transport and securely store of CO 2 emissions;

joint venture, to provide a seamless process to capture, transport and securely store of CO emissions; Investment into Azane Fuel Solutions, to address the urgent need for zero carbon fuel options in the maritime industry; and

Expansion of the ethylene export terminal to increase capacity, improve efficiency and reduce overall emissions.



Environmental impact:

Zero spills into the environment;

Investment of around $5 million committed to implementing technologies maximise efficiency and minimise energy consumption; and

Mean AER improved by 1.8% and 2.8% year-on-year improvement of the fleet sustainability score.



Progressive year for gender equality:

Achieved 39% of women in shore-based positions;

Reached 30 female seagoing employees; and

Attained 28% of women in shore-based leadership positions.



Creating safe places of work:

Zero fatalities across the fleet and business;

14% reduction in total recordable incident rates; and

Implementation of a business-wide safety programme called ‘WeCare’.



Promoting business ethics and integrity across the business:

90% of employees and consultants trained in compliance and anti-corruption processes;

No material anti-corruption incidents recorded in 2023; and

No violations of the Code of Conduct and Business Ethics recorded in 2023.



Mads Peter Zacho, Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"I am very pleased that we have been able to enhance the breadth and scope of our voluntary disclosures, and to report on the significant progress we have made in implementing our strategy. This demonstrates that Navigator Gas is forward-thinking, and leading the way towards a safer and more sustainable gas and energy supply chain."

The release of this year’s ESG Report underscores Navigator Gas’ ongoing commitment to sustainability by operating safely, reliably and efficiently.

About Navigator Gas

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (described herein as “Navigator Gas” or the “Company”) is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan’s Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. Navigator Gas’ fleet consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 25 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow. Navigator Gas’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NVGS”.

