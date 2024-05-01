Global Prenatal Testing Market Report, 2023-2024 and 2028: Increase in Down Syndrome and Rare Genetic Disorders, Increasing Maternal Age, and Advancements in Technology Driving Growth

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Prenatal Testing Market 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for prenatal testing is expected to grow from $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.

The scope of the prenatal testing market is extensive and continually evolving, reflecting the dynamic landscape of technologies and methodologies employed to assess fetal health during pregnancy.

Genetic testing plays a central role, encompassing a range of approaches from traditional invasive procedures, such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling to modern noninvasive methods, such as noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). This market is characterized by its global reach, with varying levels of adoption and accessibility across different regions.

The focus is predominantly on screening for genetic disorders, including chromosomal abnormalities and hereditary conditions. The rise of comprehensive testing strategies evaluating multiple biomarkers enhances diagnostic accuracy. The market is driven by increasing maternal age, heightened awareness of genetic disorders and technological advancements.

Ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts continue to shape the scope of prenatal testing, with a strong emphasis on improving accuracy and accessibility and incorporating innovative diagnostic and screening procedures. It presents insights into current and future potential, drivers, challenges, opportunities, industry status, developments, market trends, geographical challenges and strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, collaborations).

The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. The report covers geographic regions in detail, so companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this helpful study.

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Prenatal Testing

History of Prenatal Testing

Most Common Chromosomal Abnormalities

Down Syndrome

Trisomy 13 and Trisomy 18

Sex Chromosome Differences

Neural Tube Defects

Noninvasive Techniques

Noninvasive Prenatal Test/Cell-Free DNA Screening

Maternal Serum Screening Test

Ultrasound Testing

Others

Invasive Techniques

Chorionic Villus Sampling

Amniocentesis

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Factors Affecting the Prenatal Testing Market

Market Drivers

Increase in Down Syndrome

Increase in Rare Genetic Disorders

Increasing Maternal Age

Advancements in Technology

Restraints

High Cost of Testing

False Positives and Negatives Results

Future Opportunities

Expanding Applications

Emerging Markets

Personalized Medicine

Challenges

Regulatory Hurdles

Public Perception

Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Coverage Challenges: Policy Disparities

Chapter 4 Emerging and Upcoming Technologies in the Market

Introduction

Enhancing Copy Number Variation Detection Through Whole-Genome Sequencing

Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Analysis

Whole-Exome Sequencing

Advanced Imaging Techniques

Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Detection

Artificial Intelligence in Prenatal Testing

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Product Type

Market Size

Consumables

Instruments

Segmentation by Technology

Overview

Market Share

Noninvasive Techniques

Invasive Techniques

Segmentation by Application

Overview

Market Share

Neural Tube Defects

Down Syndrome

Rare Genetic Disorders

Others

Segmentation by End User

Overview

Market Share

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Geographic Breakdown

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations

Prenatal Testing Manufacturers and Service Providers Market Shares

Patent Review and New Developments

Overview

Patent Analysis by Year

Chapter 7 ESG Development

Introduction

Sustainability of Prenatal Testing in Industry

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Intended Audience

Abbreviations

Sources

