Global Prenatal Testing Market Report, 2023-2024 and 2028: Increase in Down Syndrome and Rare Genetic Disorders, Increasing Maternal Age, and Advancements in Technology Driving Growth

The global market for prenatal testing is expected to grow from $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028.
The scope of the prenatal testing market is extensive and continually evolving, reflecting the dynamic landscape of technologies and methodologies employed to assess fetal health during pregnancy.
Genetic testing plays a central role, encompassing a range of approaches from traditional invasive procedures, such as amniocentesis and chorionic villus sampling to modern noninvasive methods, such as noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). This market is characterized by its global reach, with varying levels of adoption and accessibility across different regions.
The focus is predominantly on screening for genetic disorders, including chromosomal abnormalities and hereditary conditions. The rise of comprehensive testing strategies evaluating multiple biomarkers enhances diagnostic accuracy. The market is driven by increasing maternal age, heightened awareness of genetic disorders and technological advancements.
Ongoing research and development (R&D) efforts continue to shape the scope of prenatal testing, with a strong emphasis on improving accuracy and accessibility and incorporating innovative diagnostic and screening procedures. It presents insights into current and future potential, drivers, challenges, opportunities, industry status, developments, market trends, geographical challenges and strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, collaborations).
The report informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies and other interested parties. The report covers geographic regions in detail, so companies interested in expanding their geographic reach will also find this helpful study.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Prenatal Testing
- History of Prenatal Testing
- Most Common Chromosomal Abnormalities
- Down Syndrome
- Trisomy 13 and Trisomy 18
- Sex Chromosome Differences
- Neural Tube Defects
- Noninvasive Techniques
- Noninvasive Prenatal Test/Cell-Free DNA Screening
- Maternal Serum Screening Test
- Ultrasound Testing
- Others
- Invasive Techniques
- Chorionic Villus Sampling
- Amniocentesis
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Factors Affecting the Prenatal Testing Market
- Market Drivers
- Increase in Down Syndrome
- Increase in Rare Genetic Disorders
- Increasing Maternal Age
- Advancements in Technology
- Restraints
- High Cost of Testing
- False Positives and Negatives Results
- Future Opportunities
- Expanding Applications
- Emerging Markets
- Personalized Medicine
- Challenges
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Public Perception
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Coverage Challenges: Policy Disparities
Chapter 4 Emerging and Upcoming Technologies in the Market
- Introduction
- Enhancing Copy Number Variation Detection Through Whole-Genome Sequencing
- Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms Analysis
- Whole-Exome Sequencing
- Advanced Imaging Techniques
- Liquid Biopsy for Cancer Detection
- Artificial Intelligence in Prenatal Testing
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation by Product Type
- Market Size
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Segmentation by Technology
- Overview
- Market Share
- Noninvasive Techniques
- Invasive Techniques
- Segmentation by Application
- Overview
- Market Share
- Neural Tube Defects
- Down Syndrome
- Rare Genetic Disorders
- Others
- Segmentation by End User
- Overview
- Market Share
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Hospitals
- Geographic Breakdown
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Collaborations
- Prenatal Testing Manufacturers and Service Providers Market Shares
- Patent Review and New Developments
- Overview
- Patent Analysis by Year
Chapter 7 ESG Development
- Introduction
- Sustainability of Prenatal Testing in Industry
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Abbreviations
- Sources
