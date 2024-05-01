Arctic Expedition Cruises, 2024 Case Study: Challenges, Opportunities, Consumer Motivations, Key Destinations and Industry Dynamics

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Case Study - Arctic Expedition Cruises" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This case study looks at the increasing interest behind the niche tourism segment of Arctic Expedition Cruises. It discusses the concept of Arctic expedition cruises and the role of travel industry players and tourism bodies. The case study also discusses the challenges facing Arctic Expedition Cruise Tourism and the impacts it may have as well as the potential benefits associated with Arctic Expedition Cruise Tourism. Finally, this case study looks at insight of Arctic Expedition Cruise tourism consumers and explores key destinations around the world.



Key Highlights



According to the Expedition Cruise Network (ECN), expedition cruises are the fastest growing area of the cruise industry. It is also being touted as the hottest travel trend of the year 2023.



Cruise companies can expand their customer base and boost revenue by using social media platforms to advertise their prices, discounts, events, and other offerings. Aside from advertisements, cruise operators are increasingly integrating cutting-edge technologies, such as digital connectivity, smart infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, to improve the overall guest experience.



As per the Consumer Survey Q3 2021, adventure holidays are mostly preferred by Gen Y (Millennials), with 57.61% (3,471) of overall respondents choosing this type of holiday, followed by Gen X with 22.32% of respondents.



1984 was the year when Lindblad Travel became the first company to navigate the Northwest Passage with a commercial vehicle carrying tourists. The last 10 years have seen a steady expansion with hosts of new ships and operators and creation of new sector: luxury expedition. These new entrants offer more avenues for exploration, including helicopters and mini-subs on board.



Key Topics Covered

Overview

Evolution of Arctic Expeditions

Key Destinations

Key Insights

Challenges & Opportunities

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Expedition Cruise Network (ECN)

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic

Panache Cruises

National Geographic Society

Hurtigruten

Quark Expeditions

Hapag-Lloyd

Ponant

Aurora Expeditions

Heritage Expeditions

Instagram

