United Arab Emirates (UAE) Power Market Outlook to 2035: Thermal Power to Continue Dominance in UAE's Power Mix in the Next Decade

This report discusses the power market structure of United Arab Emirates and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2010 to 2022, and forecast for the next 13 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Executive Summary

Thermal Power to continue dominance in UAE's power mix in the next decade.

Solar PV to continue to lead renewable power market in UAE.

UAE Power Market, Snapshot

Country Summary

Macroeconomic Factors

Supply Security

Opportunities

Challenges

Geopolitical Crisis

UAE Power Market, Market Analysis

Market Structure

Key Market Players

Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

UAE Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

UAE Power Market, Regulatory Scenario

Renewable Energy Market, Overview

Policy Snapshot

Renewable Energy Targets

Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030

Smart Dubai Initiatives

Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050

UAE Energy Strategy 2050

Net Metering

Green Building Code

Renewable Energy Auctions

National Climate Change Plan 2050

Clean Energy Certificates

UAE Power Market, Capacity and Generation

Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2025-2035

Nuclear Power Capacity and Generation, 2020-2035

Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

UAE Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

Transmission Network

Distribution Network

Electricity Import and Export

Grid Interconnection

UAE Power Market, Major Generating Companies

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Abu Dhabi National Energy Co

Emirates Global Aluminium PJSC

Sharjah Electricity & Water Authority

