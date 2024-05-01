Global Social Casino Games Market Insights & Forecast 2024-2028, Featuring Caesars Entertainment, Aristocrat Leisure, Zynga, Playtika, Scientific Games and DoubleU Games Co.

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Social Casino Games Market (By Type, Genre, Platform & Region): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global social casino games market is expected to record a value of US$9.82 billion in 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.23%, for the time period of 2024-2028.

Factors such as rapid expansion of the gaming industry, rising number of mobile gaming users, growing number of smart devices and connections, mounting penetration of internet users and surging number of social media users would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by reliance on third party platforms, migration from free-to-play to real-money games and stringent regulatory framework.

A few notable trends include escalating spending on mobile gaming advertising, surging adoption of fifth-generation wireless (5G) technology, incorporation of augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) and growing adoption of cloud gaming.







The global social casino games market has been segmented on the basis of type, genre and platform. In term of type, the global market can be bifurcated into free online games and paid wired games. Depending on genre, global social casino games market can be categorized into the following: Slots, Bingo, Poker and other games. Whereas, according to the platform, the global social casino games market can be divided into mobile, web and others.



The fastest growing regional market was North America due to surging popularity of social casino games among all age groups and the availability of smartphones and tablets even among teenagers in the region, increasing technology-based offerings and surging adoption of 5G technology.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global social casino games tools market segmented on the basis of type, genre, platform and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Zynga Inc., Playtika Ltd., Scientific Games Corporation and DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.,) are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Breakdown of Social Casino Monetization Progression

1.3 Various Types of Social Casino Games

1.4 Business Models of Social Casino Gaming Industry

1.5 Different Types of Social Casino Companies

1.6 Advantages & Disadvantages of Social Casino

1.7 Top Grossing Social Casino Games on Iphone & Android



2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Spike in Adoption of Social Casinos Games

2.2 Rise in In-App Purchase Transactions

2.3 Growth in Mobile Game Downloads



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Social Casino Games Market by Value

3.2 Global Social Casino Games Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Social Casino Games Market by Type

3.4 Global Social Casino Games Market by Genre

3.5 Global Social Casino Games Market by Platform

3.6 Global Social Casino Games Market by Region



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.2 Asia Pacific

4.3 Europe

4.4 RoW



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rapid Expansion of Gaming Industry

5.1.2 Rising Number of Mobile Gaming Users

5.1.3 Growing Number of Smart Devices & Connections

5.1.4 Mounting Penetration of Internet Users

5.1.5 Surging Number of Social Media Users

5.1.6 Upsurge in Smartphone & Gaming Traffic

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Spending on Mobile Gaming Advertising

5.2.2 Surging Adoption of Fifth-Generation Wireless (5G) Technology

5.2.3 Incorporation of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality (AR/VR)

5.2.4 Growing Adoption of Cloud Gaming

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Reliance on Third-Party Platforms

5.3.2 Migration from Free-to-play to Real-Money Games

5.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Framework



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Social Casino Games Market Share by Key Players

6.1.2 Global Social Slots Market Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

Zynga Inc.

Playtika Ltd.

Scientific Games Corporation (SciPlay Corporation)

DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/95wcui

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment