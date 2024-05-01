Alginate Casings Global Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2023-2030 - A $1.1 Billion Industry Opportunity, Dominated by FMC Corporation, Reiser, and Kalle GmbH

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Alginate Casings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Alginate Casings Market is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period. European consumers exhibit a marked preference for natural, sustainable products, aligning seamlessly with alginate, a seaweed-derived material. Consequently, Europe secured a significant 31.7% revenue share in the market. The burgeoning meat production sector within the EU is expected to drive the demand for casings to accommodate sausages and processed meat products. Alginate emerges as a promising alternative to traditional casings, offering a sustainable packaging solution amid the industry's quest for eco-friendly options.

The biodegradable nature of alginate, sourced from seaweed, appeals to environmentally conscious consumers striving to mitigate plastic pollution and ecological damage linked with conventional casings. Moreover, alginate casings boast a lower resource footprint compared to their synthetic counterparts.

Fueled by the mammoth food processing industry in countries like India and Brazil, which are poised for substantial growth, the market demand is projected to witness a significant uptick. However, sustainable harvesting practices for seaweed, crucial for alginate production, present a delicate balance between economic interests and environmental preservation. Overharvesting or unsustainable harvesting techniques could imperil seaweed resources, potentially dampening market sustainability in the long run.

Segment Analysis:

End-user: The food industry segment dominated the market in 2022, capturing a robust 75.6% revenue share, driven by evolving consumer preferences favoring natural and sustainable food ingredients.

