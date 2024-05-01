Adblue Market To Reach USD 44.5 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Versatility of Adblue encourages adoption in the diesel engine industry.

AdBlue, known officially as AUS32 (Aqueous Urea Solution 32.5%), is a transparent liquid engine additive that is non-hazardous and non-toxic. Comprising 67.5% deionized water, it effectively mitigates harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions from diesel vehicle exhausts. By converting these pollutants into benign nitrogen and steam, AdBlue plays a crucial role in reducing NOx emissions, which are primary contributors to urban air pollution and smog, and have been linked to conditions such as asthma, according to research by the World Health Organization.

The growing global commercial vehicle fleet, particularly in emerging markets, drives the demand for AdBlue. Commercial vehicles, characterized by their higher emission rates, are prominent users of AdBlue. The prevalence of diesel engines, particularly in the transportation and industrial sectors, continue to propel the AdBlue market forward. Diesel engines are notorious for emitting elevated levels of nitrogen oxides, necessitating the adoption of AdBlue for emission control measures. Statistics from the International Council on Clean Transportation reveal that diesel vehicles accounted for roughly 20% of the global vehicle fleet in 2020, highlighting the enduring relevance of AdBlue in curbing emissions.

Segmentation Overview:

The adblue market has been segmented into method, application, and region.

The post-combustion method dominates the market growth.

Within the method segment, the post-combustion method dominates, driving significant market revenue during the forecast period. This trend is particularly witnessed in developing countries, where increased technological adoption fuels the segment's growth.

Cars & passenger vehicles accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

The application segment is categorized into commercial vehicles, non-road mobile machines, cars and passenger vehicles, railways, and others. The cars & passenger vehicles category registered a high revenue share in 2023 owing to favorable policies for electric cars and government relaxations worldwide.

Adblue Market Report Highlights:

The adblue market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

The expansion of global commercial vehicle fleet, especially in emerging economies, significantly contributes to the demand for AdBlue.

Europe leads the AdBlue market with the largest market share. Due to the strict regulations enforced by the European Union, Europe has become the main market for AdBlue.

Some prominent players in the adblue market report include TotalEnergies, Shell plc, Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Cummins Inc., Nissan Chemical Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Yara, CrossChem Limited, and CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

