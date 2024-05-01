Global Plastic Injection Molding Market Report 2024, Featuring Engel, Arbrurg, Nissei Plastic Industrial, L K Machinery India, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co and APSX

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plastic Injection Molding Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global plastic injection molding machine market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period 2023-2036.
Factors such as the surge in the integration in healthcare sector, followed by the rising need in automotive industry are projected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the rising prevalence of manufacturing activities are also expected to boost the market growth.
The market is estimated to garner a revenue of near to USD 18.19 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of about USD 10.74 billion in the year 2023.
The global plastic injection molding machine market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by application and machine type, and by region. By machine type, the market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, and hybrid.
By the end of 2036, the hydraulic segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 9.74 billion, up from a revenue of close to USD 5.98 billion in the year 2023.
On the basis of region, the global plastic injection molding machine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.
The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, amongst the market in all the other regions, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 10.65 billion by the end of 2036. Moreover, in the year 2023, the market in the region generated a revenue of over USD 5.64 billion.
Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global plastic injection molding machine market that are included in our report are Engel, Arbrurg, Nissei Plastic Industrial, L K Machinery India, Toyo Machinery & Metal Co, APSX and others.
Key Topics Covered:
- Evaluation of Market Fluctuations and Outlook
- Fundamental Market Prospects
- Decarbonization Strategy and Carbon Credit Benefits for Market Players
- Global Government Decarbonization Plans/Goals by Each Country under 2015 Agreement Agreed by 200 Countries
- Measures taken by Countries to Reduce Carbon Footprints
- Carbon Credits and Subsidy Plans/Benefits Rolled out by the Government for Market Players
- Effective Ways to Harness Carbon-Credits and Impact on Profit Margins
- Demand Impact on the Companies Opting for Carbon Credits
- Regulatory & Standards Landscape
- Economic Outlook: Japan
- Limitations to Japan's Economic Recovery
- Uplifting Policies to Foster the Growth of the Economy
- Future-Outlook and Strategic Move for Sustainable Economy
- Impact of Recession in Japan and Global Economy
- Recent Developments/Trends in Japan's Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market
- Industry Risk Analysis
- Industry Value Chain Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Industry Growth Outlook by Plastic Injection Molding Machine Type
- Application Analysis
- Industry Pricing Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Plastic Injection Molding Machine SWOT Analysis
- Analysis of Trends / Developments in Plastic Injection Molding
- Plastic Injection Molding Machine Component Supplier
- EXIM Analysis
- Product Feature Analysis
- Analysis of Injection Molding
- Global Plastic Injection Molding Market Valuation, Business Viewpoint and Forecast by Region, 2023-2036
- Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Players in the Market
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h4mabh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.