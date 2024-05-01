Global Web Scraping Software Market Outlook to 2036, Featuring Mozenda, SysNucleus, Web Scraper, Zyte, Ficstar Software, QL2 Software, Oxylabs, Datahut, Diggernaut, Apify, Parsehub, Diffbot and Grepsr

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Scraping Software Market Outlook 2023-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global web scraping software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.25% over the forecast period 2024-2036. The growing e-commerce industry, demand for real-time data collection, increasing use of advanced technology for web crawling are the few factors that are driving the market growth.

The market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2036, up from a revenue of USD 490 million in the year 2023.



The global web scraping software market is segmented by deployment, organization size, application, end user, and by region. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premises.

By the end of 2036, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 1.37 billion, up from a revenue of nearly USD 273.07 million in the year 2023. The development of new categories is being propelled by the benefits of cloud-based internet scraping technologies is responsible for the growth of this segment.



On the basis of region, the global web scraping software market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. By the end of 2036, it is predicted that the North American market would have the highest revenue of around USD 1.09 billion out of all the markets in the other areas.

Moreover, in the year 2023, the regional market generated a revenue of nearly USD 194.19 million. The growth can be attributed to the businesses in a number of industries, including sports, air freight, and transportation, require web scraping software in the area in order to develop appropriate pricing strategies.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global web scraping software market that are included in the report include:

Mozenda Inc.

SysNucleus

Import.io

Web Scraper

Zyte Group Limited

Ficstar Software Inc.

QL2 Software LLC

Oxylabs.io

Datahut

Diggernaut LLC.

Apify

Parsehub

X-Byte Enterprise Crawling

Diffbot

Grepsr

Key Topics Covered:

Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

Forces of Market Constituents

Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth

Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth

Government Regulation: How they Would Aid Business?

Industry Risk Analysis

Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Global Web Scraping Software Market

Impact of Recession on the Global Economy

Industry Supply Chain Analysis

End-User Analysis

Regional Analysis

Technology Analysis

Analysis of Global Web Scraping Software Price

Analysis of Web Scrapping

Use Case Analysis

PESTLE Analysis of IT Industry

Competitive Positioning: Strategies to Differentiate a Company from Its Competitor

Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

Global Web Scraping Software Market Outlook North America Web Scraping Software Market Outlook US Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Canada Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Asia Pacific Web Scraping Software Market Outlook China Web Scraping Software Market Outlook India Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Japan Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Indonesia Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Malaysia Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Australia Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Vietnam Web Scraping Software Market Outlook South Korea Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Thailand Web Scraping Software Market Outlook Rest of Asia Pacific Web Scraping Software Market Outlook



