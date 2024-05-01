Global Gaming Controller Market Report 2024: Industry Forecast to Reach $4.5 Billion by 2030 - Noteworthy Investments Into the Sector and Major Esports Tournaments Signal Massive Opportunities in MEA

Dublin, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaming Controller Market Size and Forecast 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gaming controller market is undergoing a significant transformation, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030. The market, which stood at US$ 2.33 billion in 2022, is envisioned to ascend to US$ 4.50 billion by the end of the decade. This growth trajectory is underpinned by the escalating popularity of esports and the proliferation of advanced gaming peripherals designed to meet the demands of competitive play.

MEA Emerges as a Key Player in Esports



Insights reveal that the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is rapidly emerging as a critical sphere for the esports and gaming industries. Noteworthy investments, such as the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's injection of over US$ 3 billion into the gaming sector and the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Gaming esports hub, signal robust governmental support for the industry's expansion. Major esports tournaments and increasing participation levels are fostering a fertile environment for growth within the gaming controller sector.



Advancements and Investment in the Gaming Ecosystem



Strategic initiatives and product launches further fuel market expansion. For instance, Sony's recent investment in Carry1st, an African video game studio, through its Sony Innovation Fund, and the announcement of the PlayStation Access Controller, poised for pre-order in South Africa, exemplify the burgeoning activities in the region's gaming landscape.



Personal Use Dominates Market Share



The personal segment maintains a hefty share of the market, as gaming enthusiasts consistently seek controllers that enhance interactivity and immersion across gaming platforms. The pursuit of a seamless gaming experience propels demand, with factors such as battery life and wireless capabilities being key considerations for consumers. Conversely, the commercial segment harnesses gaming controllers' potential in specialized environments such as training simulations and virtual reality, requiring high precision and realism.



Competitive Landscape



The report profiles prominent market players, pointing to a competitive and innovative industry landscape. Companies are focusing on catering to the evolving needs of both personal and commercial end-users with cutting-edge product offerings. These developments underscore the dynamic nature of the gaming controller market.

