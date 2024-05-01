Parsons Reports Strong First Quarter 2024 Results

Q1 2024 Financial Highlights



Record revenue of $1.5 billion increases 31% year-over-year

Record first quarter organic revenue growth of 29%, including four consecutive quarters with organic growth above 20%

Net loss of $107 million due to a $214 million pre-tax charge related to a partial repurchase of 2025 convertible notes above par due to stock price appreciation

Adjusted EBITDA increases by 56% to $141 million

Strong book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x on record contract awards with 51% growth

Record total backlog increases 8% to $9.0 billion

Increasing fiscal year 2024 guidance ranges for all financial metrics

CHANTILLY, Va., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

CEO Commentary

“Our momentum continues with a strong start to 2024 after reporting record financial results in fiscal years 2022 and 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, we had record results for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, contract awards, and total backlog,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. “We also achieved record first quarter organic revenue growth of 29%, making this the fourth consecutive quarter where organic growth exceeded 20%. Our record total revenue was driven by double-digit growth across all four business units and major geographies. Looking forward, I am excited about our business given the ample tailwinds we have in both segments, our strong backlog and pipeline, low recompete levels, and robust balance sheet that will enable us to continue to make accretive acquisitions to drive future revenue growth and margin expansion.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023)

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $362 million, or 31%, to $1.5 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 29% due to the continued ramp-up on recent contract awards and execution on the company's backlog programs. Operating income increased 99% to $102 million primarily due to the ramp-up of new and existing contracts. Net loss was $107 million due to a $214 million pre-tax charge related to the repurchase of a portion of the company's 2025 convertible notes in the quarter. This charge was primarily due to the strength of the company’s operating performance, which drove its stock price to a level above the conversion price of the company’s 2025 convertible bond. GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was ($1.01) in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.23 in the prior year period. Excluding the impact from the convertible bond transaction, GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Parsons would have been $0.49 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the first quarter of 2024 was $141 million, a 56% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 150 basis points to 9.2% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 7.7% in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year adjusted EBITDA and margin increases were driven primarily by increased volume on margin accretive contracts and a deliberate focus on cost management and controls. Adjusted EPS was $0.70 in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $0.43 in the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year adjusted EPS increase was driven by the previously mentioned adjusted EBITDA increase noted above.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023)

Three Months Ended Growth March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 909,608 $ 634,546 $ 275,062 43 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,590 $ 56,233 $ 36,357 65 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2 % 8.9 % 1.3 % 15 %

First quarter 2024 revenue increased $275 million, or 43%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 41% and the contribution from the company's SealingTech acquisition. Organic growth was driven primarily by the ramp-up of recent contract wins and growth on existing contracts to include strength in the company's cyber portfolio.

First quarter 2024 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $36 million, or 65%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 10.2% from 8.9% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by increased volume on accretive contracts, effective cost control, and a favorable adjustment related to the achievement of program milestones.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023)

Three Months Ended Growth March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 626,068 $ 538,920 $ 87,148 16 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,503 $ 34,158 $ 14,345 42 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 % 6.3 % 1.4 % 22 %

First quarter 2024 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $87 million, or 16%, compared to the prior year period driven by organic growth of 15% and a nominal amount of revenue contribution from acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by higher volume in the company's Middle East and North American infrastructure portfolios.

First quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $14 million, or 42%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 140 basis points to 7.7% from 6.3% in the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA increases were driven by higher volume on accretive programs and improved operating performance.

First Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio: 1.4x on net bookings of $2.1 billion.

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.2x on net bookings of $6.7 billion.

Total backlog: $9.0 billion, up $664 million from Q1 2023.

Cash flow used in operating activities: First quarter 2024: $63 million compared to $9 million in first quarter of 2023. The increased cash consumption from the prior year period was the result of timing on receipts and higher incentive compensation costs given the company's strong fiscal year 2023 operating performance and increased employee base.

Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win large strategic contracts across both segments supporting national security priorities and unprecedented global infrastructure spend. During the first quarter of 2024, the company won three single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each and several other strategic wins.

Selected by the Gateway Development Commission as the delivery partner on the $16 billion Hudson Tunnel Project and the company plans to book its portion of this contract in the second quarter of 2024. This milestone project is supported by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and is slated to receive nearly $12 billion in Federal funding, the largest investment for a mass transit project in modern history. Over the last twelve months, Parsons has won three of the largest North America transportation wins in the company’s history - the Hudson River Tunnel, JFK International Airport Roadways, and Newark Bay Bridge projects.

Option period awards totaling $970 million with a confidential customer in the company's Federal Solutions segment.

Awarded two significant contracts in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter. The first was a new $87 million three-year contract. This project is for the development of a luxury mountain tourism destination and the real estate development customer is owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. The second award was a $53 million contract for program management of Riyadh’s road network. Following a record in 2023 of 33% organic growth, Parsons continues to win work in the Middle East as a result of its’ trusted partner reputation.

Selected by the United States Department of Labor to assist with planning, management, and oversight of the Job Corps Facilities Program. Parsons is the sole awardee on the $115 million contract of which it booked $46 million in the first quarter of 2024. Parsons has performed project management on this contract since 2013.

Parsons was one of two companies awarded a position on an IDIQ contract by the National Nuclear Security Administration’s Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence. This $1 billion ceiling value contract to deploy global counter-nuclear smuggling systems represents new work and Parsons was already awarded two task orders for $13 million. This strategic win is an important progression of the company's decades-long legacy of serving global and national non-proliferation security missions.

Awarded a $63 million contract by the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center of which the company booked $44 million in the first quarter of 2024. The scope is for a directed energy laser system that has already neutralized more than 4,000 unexploded ordnance and allows for the precise detonation of submunitions, cluster and general bombs, land mines, and artillery shells. This is the first ground-based laser system in production and has been deployed in Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific region, where it demonstrated 100% effectiveness.

Awarded a one-year base contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for system integration and cloud management services for the Traffic Coordination System for Space. The contract is valued at $27 million of which the company booked the base value of $16 million in the first quarter of 2024. Under this contract, Parsons will provide space situational awareness and space traffic coordination services to private and civil space operators. Parsons is now providing space situational awareness solutions to both commercial and DoD customers.

Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues its 80-year history of cultivating a responsible enterprise. During the quarter, the company was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year. Parsons was also recognized for delivering project excellence on three major infrastructure programs, and honored for its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts and for being a military friendly employer.

Named by Ethisphere as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies. The company has been honored with this recognition for 15 consecutive years.

Parsons was recognized for delivering project excellence on three major infrastructure programs. Parsons Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A joint venture project was named the world's best new airport terminal by the global airport evaluation firm Skytrax. This project is just one of three North American airport terminals to receive a five-star rating from Skytrax. Additionally, the I-270 North Design Build Project, for which Parsons served as the primary consultant, was selected as one of the American Public Works Association’s 2024 Transportation Projects of the Year. Finally, the American Council of Engineering Companies of New York recognized Parsons with the Empire award for the East Side Access project for its significant contributions to the growth, prosperity, and betterment of the community.

The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York honored Parsons with The Community Builder award. This award recognizes companies for actively engaging with the community in their Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging efforts, and leaving a lasting legacy of positive change and unity.

Recognized by the Washington Business Journal for Parsons dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the company's organization and for having a substantial portion of females on the company's Board of Directors.

Received the 2024 Gold Award for being a Military Friendly® employer. This prestigious award highlights an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The company is increasing its fiscal year 2024 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations guidance ranges to reflect its strong first quarter operating performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2024 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2024 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2024 Guidance Revenue $ 6.1 billion - $6.4 billion $5.8 billion - $6.0 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $535 million - $575 million $505 million - $545 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $380 million - $440 million $350 million - $410 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2024.

Conference Call Information

Parsons will host a conference call today, May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its first quarter 2024.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Earnings Release and materials included therewith contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, on Form 10-K, filed on February 14, 2024, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue $ 1,535,676 $ 1,173,466 Direct cost of contracts 1,210,827 917,188 Equity in losses of unconsolidated joint ventures (2,060 ) (5,840 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 220,945 199,308 Operating income 101,844 51,130 Interest income 1,152 793 Interest expense (12,998 ) (6,458 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (211,018 ) - Other income (expense), net (3,326 ) 1,314 Total other income (expense) (226,190 ) (4,351 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (124,346 ) 46,779 Income tax benefit (expense) 32,234 (11,503 ) Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests (92,112 ) 35,276 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (15,243 ) (9,723 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ (107,355 ) $ 25,553 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (1.01 ) $ 0.24 Diluted $ (1.01 ) $ 0.23

Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 106,037 104,805 Dilutive effect of stock-based awards - 1,032 Dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due 2025 - 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 106,037 114,754

Net (loss) income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ (107,355 ) $ 25,553 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment - 551 Diluted net (loss) income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ (107,355 ) $ 26,104

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $84,810 and $128,761 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 423,120 $ 272,943 Accounts receivable, net (including $332,308 and $274,846 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 1,023,463 915,638 Contract assets (including $8,521 and $11,096 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 768,007 757,515 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $15,808 and $11,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 212,664 191,430 Total current assets 2,427,254 2,137,526 Property and equipment, net (including $3,565 and $3,274 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 98,499 98,957 Right of use assets, operating leases (including $8,656 and $9,885 Right of use assets, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 145,803 159,211 Goodwill 1,791,443 1,792,665 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 145,043 128,204 Intangible assets, net 261,856 275,566 Deferred tax assets 157,547 140,162 Other noncurrent assets 70,998 71,770 Total assets $ 5,098,443 $ 4,804,061 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $33,339 and $49,234 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 274,140 $ 242,821 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $165,434 and $145,040 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 739,211 801,423 Contract liabilities (including $60,374 and $61,234 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 282,962 301,107 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $4,445 and $4,753 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 55,024 58,556 Income taxes payable 2,366 6,977 Total current liabilities 1,353,703 1,410,884 Long-term employee incentives 24,447 22,924 Long-term debt 1,246,443 745,963 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $4,211 and $5,132 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 106,692 117,505 Deferred tax liabilities 9,763 9,775 Other long-term liabilities 114,238 120,295 Total liabilities 2,855,286 2,427,346 Contingencies (Note 14) Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,717,387 and 146,341,363 shares issued; 48,205,185 and 45,960,122 public shares outstanding; 57,998,295 and 59,879,857 ESOP shares outstanding 146,717 146,341 Treasury stock, 40,501,385 shares at cost (827,311 ) (827,311 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,759,867 2,779,365 Retained earnings 87,261 203,724 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,866 ) (14,908 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders' equity 2,149,668 2,287,211 Noncontrolling interests 93,489 89,504 Total shareholders' equity 2,243,157 2,376,715 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 5,098,443 4,804,061

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands,

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interests $ (92,112 ) $ 35,276 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 24,531 28,359 Amortization of debt issue costs 4,099 657 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 198 (3 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 211,018 - Deferred taxes 4,796 (2,586 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 2,311 (290 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated joint ventures 2,060 5,840 Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 16,106 7,793 Stock-based compensation 10,523 6,992 Contributions of treasury stock 15,030 14,435 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (110,066 ) (47,482 ) Contract assets (11,715 ) (49,098 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (21,602 ) (27,948 ) Accounts payable 31,685 8,009 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (77,591 ) (10,898 ) Contract liabilities (17,090 ) 16,113 Income taxes (51,080 ) 6,408 Other long-term liabilities (4,521 ) (567 ) Net cash used in operating activities (63,420 ) (8,990 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,436 ) (8,146 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2 19 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (36,076 ) (13,016 ) Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures - 381 Net cash used in investing activities (45,510 ) (20,762 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 153,200 5,700 Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (153,200 ) (5,700 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes due 2029 800,000 - Repurchases of convertible notes due 2025 (495,575 ) - Payments for debt issuance costs (18,941 ) - Contributions by noncontrolling interests - 200 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (11,258 ) (638 ) Repurchases of common stock - (6,000 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (16,914 ) (6,064 ) Capped call transactions (88,400 ) - Bond hedge termination 195,549 - Redemption of warrants (104,952 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 259,509 (12,502 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (402 ) 154 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 150,177 (42,100 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 272,943 262,539 End of period $ 423,120 $ 220,439

Contract Awards

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Federal Solutions $ 1,282,640 $ 695,644 Critical Infrastructure 799,669 686,585 Total Awards $ 2,082,309 $ 1,382,229

Backlog

(in thousands)

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,804,251 $ 1,694,740 Unfunded 3,450,328 3,175,568 Total Federal Solutions 5,254,579 4,870,308 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,706,435 3,445,068 Unfunded 67,829 49,866 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,774,264 3,494,934 Total Backlog $ 9,028,843 $ 8,365,242

Book-To-Bill Ratio1:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Federal Solutions 1.4 1.1 Critical Infrastructure 1.3 1.3 Overall 1.4 1.2

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under "Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("Non-GAAP Measures"). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ (107,355 ) $ 25,553 Interest expense, net 11,846 5,665 Income tax (benefit) expense (32,234 ) 11,503 Depreciation and amortization (a) 24,531 28,359 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,243 9,723 Equity-based compensation 12,656 6,703 Loss on extinguishment of debt 211,018 - Transaction-related costs (b) 2,886 1,618 Restructuring (c) - 546 Other (d) 2,502 721 Adjusted EBITDA $ 141,093 $ 90,391





(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2024, is $19.8 million in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.8 million in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2023, is $24.0 million in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.4 million in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 92,541 $ 56,148 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 49 85 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 92,590 $ 56,233 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 32,963 24,357 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 15,540 9,801 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 48,503 $ 34,158 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 141,093 $ 90,391

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ (107,355 ) $ 25,553 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 13,708 18,009 Equity-based compensation 12,656 6,703 Loss on extinguishment of debt 211,018 - Transaction-related costs (a) 2,886 1,618 Restructuring (b) - 546 Other (c) 2,502 721 Tax effect on adjustments (60,606 ) (7,349 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 74,809 45,801 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 106,037 104,805 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 107,539 105,837 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.71 $ 0.44 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.70 $ 0.43





(a) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (b) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (c) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature. (d) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due 2025 due to bond hedge.



