Data Center Infrastructure Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, By Solution (Hardware, Software, Services) and End-User (Cloud Provider, Enterprise, Colocation Provider)

The global data centre infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.58%, reaching a market size of US$5.99 billion in 2029 from US$3.15 billion in 2022.

The data centre infrastructure market is growing due to increasing colocation and data centres in the world. The increasing demand for cloud networking is majorly driving the market for data centre infrastructure. The increasing need for data centres to store this ever-growing volume of data is fueling the demand for data centre infrastructure.



The data centre infrastructure market is also growing due to an increase in demand for servers, computers, networking equipment like routers or switches, security components like firewalls or biometric security sensors, storage capacity, and data centre management software and applications. The market is also witnessing noteworthy growth owing to the ageing IT infrastructure, which is insufficient to store the current data volume. As such, companies are moving towards more intelligent physical infrastructure data centre systems.

The global data centre infrastructure market is segmented by solution, end-user, and geography. By solution, the global data centre infrastructure market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The market is further segmented by end-users as cloud providers, enterprise, and colocation providers.



Rising demand for hardware data solutions



The hardware segment holds a major share of the data centre infrastructure market. The growing number of data centres around the world is augmenting the demand for hardware solutions to manage data centres. The increasing number of cloud service providers is demanding more storage facilities with a growing volume of big data generated every year. This, in turn, is spurring the demand for servers, cables, networking equipment, storage space, and physical server racks & chassis, thus driving the market for the data centre infrastructure.



The software and service segment is also projected to experience a rise in its market share in the data centre infrastructure market. The growing use of data centres is increasing the requirement for data centre infrastructure software for managing data centres and colocation centres. Increasing investments to create a skilled workforce is likely to support the growth of service solutions. For example, companies like Cisco are providing certified courses for special training in data centre networking and technology for improving employees for better fit according to advancing technology.



Increasing use by cloud service providers



The growth of this end-user segment is attributed to the increasing number of cloud service providers across the world for storing data and providing smooth access to their customers by using efficient networking devices. This, in turn, is bolstering the market growth of data centre infrastructure. The colocation centre as an end-user segment also holds considerable market share with increasing investments in colocation centres due to the requirement for large data storage spaces for big IT and multinational companies that need additional space for storing data and for networking purposes.



A lot of cloud service providers and colocation centres are collaborating to provide data centre infrastructure in various countries across the world for better connectivity and networking. For example, Interxion, a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre services in Europe announced that dedicated access to Google Cloud Platform will be available across Europe through its Cloud Connect. Also, the company announced the construction of a new data centre in Frankfurt in response to continued customer demand.



North America is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period



Numerous innovators in technology reside in North America. Cloud computing and Internet of Things technologies are in high demand in the region. To handle the growing complexity of these technologies, reliable data centre facilities are required. Furthermore, the US economy is among the fastest-growing in the world, which is expected to spur the expansion of data centres that are based in the public cloud. Data centres are widely used in the United States, where the IT industry is the largest employer in the private sector and drives the market growth. Moreover, the nation has seen an increase in its hyper-scale platforms, making data centre services essential for the hyper-scale platforms in the United States.



Product Offerings

Cisco Prime Infrastructure: A network management solution called Cisco Prime Infrastructure enables lifetime management of complete network infrastructure via a single graphical interface. Network administrators may provision, monitor, optimize, and troubleshoot both wireless and wired devices with Cisco Prime Infrastructure's centralized solution. Device installations and operations are simple and economical due to robust graphical interfaces. From the wireless user in the branch office over the WAN, Cisco Prime Infrastructure offers a management system, assurance monitoring, and troubleshooting capabilities network-wide.

Market key launches

In January 2024, NTT, a multinational provider of IT infrastructure and services, opened its new data center campus in India. The campus is located in the Delhi NCR's Noida data center corridor. It provides seamless access to premier public cloud providers, is carrier neutral, and is networked with NTT's other data center locations for low latency, according to the company reports. The six-acre campus will house two data centers with a combined critical IT load capacity of 52.8 MW.

In August 2023, with the formation of the Data Center and Digital Infrastructure practice group, Newmark Group, a prominent commercial real estate adviser and service provider to major institutional investors, multinational corporations, and other owners and occupiers, announces the expansion of its Capital Markets services and deepens its understanding of alternative assets. To strengthen the practice group, Newmark also appointed Brent Mayo as Executive Managing Director.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global





