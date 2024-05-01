Media contact:

Johnson & Johnson submits regulatory applications to European Medicines Agency for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) for treatment of patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease

Submission included data from the Phase 3 QUASAR programme in ulcerative colitis and the Phase 3 GALAXI programme in Crohn’s disease, which each achieved their primary endpoints1,2

Beerse, Belgium (May 01, 2024) – Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, today announced it has submitted applications to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking to expand the Marketing Authorisation Application for TREMFYA® (guselkumab) to include the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis and moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease.

The submission included data from the Phase 3 QUASAR programme in ulcerative colitis and the Phase 3 GALAXI programme in Crohn’s disease.1,2,3,4,5 In the Phase 3 QUASAR induction and maintenance studies, guselkumab achieved each primary endpoint and showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements relative to placebo in symptoms, measures of disease activity including stringent endpoints such as endoscopic normalisation and histo-endoscopic mucosal healing, and patient-reported outcomes such as fatigue.1,3,4 The safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of guselkumab in approved indications.3,4a

In the Phase 3 GALAXI 2 and 3 programme, guselkumab achieved co-primary endpoints demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements relative to placebo in clinical remission and endoscopic response.2,5 Safety results were consistent with the known safety profile of guselkumab in approved indications.2,5

“Inflammatory bowel disease, which includes ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, affects as many as four million people in Europe annually,” said Ludovic de Beaucoudrey, PhD, Senior Director, Therapeutic Area Lead, Immunology, Janssen-Cilag Limited, a company of Johnson & Johnson. “We are deeply committed to rapidly innovating for those patients who live with immune-mediated diseases, like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, where considerable needs remain.”

Guselkumab is the first approved fully-human monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-23 by binding to the p19 subunit of IL-23.6 IL-23 is a cytokine secreted by activated monocyte/macrophages and dendritic cells that is known to be a driver of immune-mediated diseases including ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.7 Guselkumab is approved in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy and for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy.6

“People living with chronic, immune-mediated disease such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease often spend a considerable amount of time cycling from one treatment to another in search of relief and sustained remission,” said David Lee, MD, PhD, Global Therapeutic Area Head Immunology, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. “This submission is an important step in our mission to develop novel, effective therapies for the millions of people worldwide living with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease who are experiencing persistent and debilitating symptoms.”

Clinical data from the Phase 3 QUASAR induction study through 12 weeks were presented at the 2023 Digestive Disease Week Annual Meeting and results from the Phase 3 QUASAR maintenance study through 44 weeks will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.3 Clinical data from the long-term extension of the GALAXI Phase 2 study through three years were presented at United European Gastroenterology Week 2023 and results from the GALAXI Phase 3 studies through 48 weeks will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.5 In March 2024, Johnson & Johnson submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of guselkumab for treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Editor’s Notes:

Guselkumab is not approved to treat ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease.





ABOUT THE QUASAR PROGRAMME (EudraCT 2018-004002-25)

QUASAR is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicentre, seamless Phase 2b/3 programme designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of guselkumab, a selective IL-23 inhibitor, in adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who had an inadequate response or intolerance to conventional therapy (e.g., thiopurines or corticosteroids), prior biologics and/or JAK inhibitors (i.e., tumor necrosis factor [TNF]-alpha antagonists, vedolizumab, or tofacitinib).1 QUASAR includes a Phase 2b dose-ranging induction study, a confirmatory Phase 3 induction study, a Phase 3 randomised withdrawal maintenance study, and a long-term extension study through a total of five years.1 Efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity, and biomarkers are assessed at specified time points.1

ABOUT THE GALAXI PROGRAMME (EudraCT 2017-002195-13)

GALAXI is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, active-controlled (ustekinumab), global, multicentre Phase 2/3 programme designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of guselkumab in participants with moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease with inadequate response/intolerance to conventional therapies (immunomodulators, corticosteroids) and/or biologics (TNF antagonists, vedolizumab).2 GALAXI includes a Phase 2 dose-ranging study (GALAXI 1) and two independent, identically designed confirmatory Phase 3 studies (GALAXI 2 and 3).2 Each GALAXI study employed a treat-through design in which participants remained on the treatment to which they were initially randomised and includes a long-term extension study that will assess clinical, endoscopic, and safety outcomes with guselkumab through a total of five years.2

ABOUT ULCERATIVE COLITIS

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine, also known as the colon, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers, that produce pus and mucus.8 It is the result of the immune system’s overactive response.8 Symptoms vary, but may include loose and more urgent bowel movements, rectal bleeding or bloody stool, persistent diarrhoea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, and fatigue.8

ABOUT CROHN’S DISEASE

Crohn’s disease is one of the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease, which affects an estimated two million people across Europe.9 Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract with no known cause, but the disease is associated with abnormalities of the immune system that could be triggered by a genetic predisposition, diet, or other environmental factors.10 Symptoms of Crohn’s disease can vary, but often include abdominal pain and tenderness, frequent diarrhoea, rectal bleeding, weight loss, and fever. There is currently no cure for Crohn’s disease.10,11

ABOUT GUSELKUMAB

Developed by Johnson & Johnson, guselkumab is the first approved fully-human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to the p19 subunit of IL-23 and inhibits its interaction with the IL-23 receptor.6 IL-23 is an important driver of the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases.7

Guselkumab is approved in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and a number of other countries for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for injections or pills (systemic therapy) or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet light) and for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.12,13,14 It is also approved in the EU for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy and for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adult patients who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic drug therapy.6

Johnson & Johnson maintains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to guselkumab.

GUSELKUMAB IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



In controlled periods of clinical studies with guselkumab, adverse drug reactions (ADRs) that consisted of respiratory tract infections were very common (≥10 percent); increased transaminases, headache, diarrhoea, arthralgia, and injection site reactions were common (≥1 to <10 percent); and herpes simplex infections, tinea infections, gastroenteritis, decreased neutrophil count, hypersensitivity, anaphylaxis, urticaria and rash were uncommon ADRs (≥0.1 percent to <1 percent).6

Please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics for full prescribing information for guselkumab in Pso and PsA: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/documents/product-information/tremfya-eparproduct-information_en.pdf

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at www.janssen.com/EMEA or at https://www.janssen.com/johnson-johnson-innovative-medicine. Follow us at J&J Innovative Medicine Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Janssen-Cilag International NV, Janssen Research & Development, LLC and Janssen Biotech, Inc. are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding TREMFYA®. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Janssen Biotech, Inc. nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

