Global Particle Size Analysis Market Report 2024: Laser Diffraction Segment to Dominate Market to 2028

The particle size analysis market is projected to reach USD 596 million by 2028 from USD 446 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The growth of the particle size analysis market is the rise in research endeavors within the realm of nanotechnology, amplified investments in pharmaceutical research and development, and the enforcement of strict regulatory standards for product quality across various sectors. Nevertheless, substantial import tariffs imposed on particle size analyzers in emerging economies and limitations in the scope of particle characterization are anticipated to impede market growth.



The laser diffraction segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.



Based on technology, the particle size analysis market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, Coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment held the largest market share in 2023. The market is expected to experience growth due to the expansion of efforts to promote awareness of laser diffraction, the upsurge in corporate training programs, higher research and development investments within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the mounting concerns surrounding food safety.



The wet dispersion segment to hold a major share of the particle size analysis market during the forecast period



Based on dispersion, the particle size analysis market is segmented into wet dispersion, dry dispersion and spray dispersion. The wet dispersion segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of dispersion market from 2023 to 2028. The rapid growth in this market segment is primarily attributed to the expanding utilization of nanoparticles, which are primarily examined through liquid dispersion methods.



The market in the North America region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The particle size analysis market region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and the Africa. the North America region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2023 to 2028, primarily due to evolving healthcare infrastructure and the increasing focus of major players in the region. Furthermore, governments across North American nations are placing a strong emphasis on guaranteeing product quality, with particle size analyzers serving a pivotal role in quality control measures. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the particle size analysis market in this region.

Research Coverage



This report studies the particle size analysis market based on technology, dispersion, type, end user, and region. It also covers the factors affecting market growth, analyzes the various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to three main regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



This report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, development of technologically advanced nanoparticle instruments, stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries, and increasing funding activities to drive the purchasing power of research institutions), restraints (high cost of particle size analyzers, limitations in particle characterization range), opportunities (increasing number of conferences and events, emerging markets,) challenges (lack of well-established distribution networks among SMEs, limitations of laser diffraction technology) influencing the growth of the particle size analysis market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the particle size analysis market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets-the report analyses the particle size analysis market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the particle size analysis market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like HORIBA (Japan), Danaher (US), Spectris (UK) and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $446 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $596 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Dispersion, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)

Particle Size Analysis Market Share for Healthcare Industry, by End-user (2023 vs. 2028)

Particle Size Analysis Market: Regional Snapshot

Premium Insights

Particle Size Analysis Market Overview -Increasing Research Activities in Nanotechnology to Drive Market Growth

Particle Size Analysis Market, by Technology -Laser Diffraction Segment to Dominate Market During 2023-2028

Particle Size Analysis Market, by End-user -North America - Key Market for All End-user Segments in 2022

Regional Snapshot of Particle Size Analysis Market -India to be Fastest-Growing Market for Particle Size Analysis Products During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

Increasing Research Activities in Nanotechnology

Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D

Development of Technologically Advanced Nanoparticle Instruments

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Industries

Increasing Funding for Research Institutions

Restraints

High Cost of Particle Size Analyzers

Limitations in Particle Characterization Range

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Conferences and Events

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Lack of Well-Established Distribution Network Among SMEs

Limitations of Laser Diffraction Technology

Case Study Analysis

Technology Solution

Quality Control of Medical Ceramics Through Particle Size Analysis

Companies Featured

Spectris

Danaher

Horiba

Anton Paar

Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

Nova Ventures Group

Fritsch GmbH

Ls Instruments

Mettler Toledo

Verder Scientific GmbH

Sympatec GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

TSI

Dandong Hmktest Instrument Co. Ltd.

Micromeritics Instrument Corporation

Pamas Partikelmess - Und Analysesyteme GmbH

Jinan Winner Particle Instrument Stock Co. Ltd.

3P Instruments

Izon Science Limited

Csc Scientific Company, Inc.

Inprocess-LSP

Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies, Inc

Apix Analytics

Genizer

Technovalue

