The Chefs’ Warehouse Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) (the “Company” or “Chefs’”), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 29, 2024.



Financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024:

Net sales increased 21.5% to $874.5 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $719.6 million for the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income per share 1 was $0.15 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.12 for the first quarter of 2023.

was $0.15 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $0.12 for the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

“First quarter 2024 business activity displayed typical seasonal cadence as revenue trends coming out of January increased steadily into February and March. Our business units, international and domestic, delivered strong new customer and placement growth during the first quarter and aggregate price inflation continued to trend in the low single digit range”, said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive of the Company. “I would like to thank all our Chefs’ Warehouse teams, from sales and operations to all the supporting functions, for delivering a great start to 2024. As we head into the second quarter and the rest of the year, I would also like to recognize our customer and supplier partners for their support and confidence in our people, diversity and quality of products, and our high-touch, flexible distribution platform.”

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 increased 21.5% to $874.5 million from $719.6 million in the first quarter of 2023. The growth in net sales was the result of an increase in organic sales of approximately 8.8% as well as the contribution of sales from acquisitions, which added approximately 12.7% to sales growth for the quarter. Organic case count increased approximately 4.6% in the Company’s specialty category for the first quarter of 2024 with unique customers and placement increases at 10.1% and 12.0% respectively, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Organic pounds sold in the Company’s center-of-the-plate category increased approximately 6.2% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Gross profit increased 23.4% to $209.4 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $169.7 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily as a result of increased sales and price inflation. Gross profit margins increased approximately 37 basis points to 23.9%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by approximately 21.9% to $190.3 million for the first quarter of 2024 from $156.1 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to higher depreciation and amortization driven by acquisitions and facility investments, and higher costs associated with compensation and benefits, facilities and distribution to support sales growth. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 21.8% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 21.7% in the first quarter of 2023. The increase is due to increased near-term costs associated with our investments in facilities and acquisitions.

Other operating expenses, net increased by $1.4 million primarily due to nonrecurring charges associated with employee severance in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2024 was $16.0 million compared to $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase in operating income was driven primarily by higher gross profit, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expense, as discussed above. As a percentage of net sales, operating income was 1.7% in both the first quarter of 2024 and 2023.

Interest expense increased to $13.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $10.0 million for the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily driven by higher principal amounts of outstanding debt and higher rates of interest charged on the variable rate portion of our outstanding debt.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $40.2 million for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $32.8 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, adjusted net income1 was $5.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share compared to adjusted net income of $4.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2023.

2024 Guidance

We are providing fiscal 2024 full year financial guidance as follows:

Net sales in the range of $3.640 billion to $3.785 billion,

Gross profit to be between $867.0 million and $902.0 million and

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $207.0 million and $219.0 million.

1EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are non-GAAP measures. Please see the schedules accompanying this earnings release for a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share to these measures’ most directly comparable GAAP measure.

First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter 2024 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Hosting the call will be Chris Pappas, chairman and chief executive officer, and Jim Leddy, chief financial officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and management estimates; actual results may differ materially. The risks and uncertainties which could impact these statements include, but are not limited to the following: our success depends to a significant extent upon general economic conditions, including disposable income levels and changes in consumer discretionary spending; the relatively low margins of our business, which are sensitive to inflationary and deflationary pressures and intense competition; the effects of rising costs for and/or decreases in supply of commodities, ingredients, packaging, other raw materials, distribution and labor; crude oil prices and their impact on distribution, packaging and energy costs; our continued ability to promote our brand successfully, to anticipate and respond to new customer demands, and to develop new products and markets to compete effectively; our ability and the ability of our supply chain partners to continue to operate distribution centers and other work locations without material disruption, and to procure ingredients, packaging and other raw materials when needed despite disruptions in the supply chain or labor shortages; risks associated with the expansion of our business; our possible inability to identify new acquisitions or to integrate recent or future acquisitions, or our failure to realize anticipated revenue enhancements, cost savings or other synergies from recent or future acquisitions; other factors that affect the food industry generally, including: recalls if products become adulterated or misbranded, liability if product consumption causes injury, ingredient disclosure and labeling laws and regulations and the possibility that customers could lose confidence in the safety and quality of certain food products; new information or attitudes regarding diet and health or adverse opinions about the health effects of the products we distribute; changes in disposable income levels and consumer purchasing habits; competitors’ pricing practices and promotional spending levels; fluctuations in the level of our customers’ inventories and credit and other related business risks; and the risks associated with third-party suppliers, including the risk that any failure by one or more of our third-party suppliers to comply with food safety or other laws and regulations may disrupt our supply of raw materials or certain products or injure our reputation; our ability to recruit and retain senior management and a highly skilled and diverse workforce; unanticipated expenses, including, without limitation, litigation or legal settlement expenses; the cost and adequacy of our insurance policies; the impact and effects of public health crises, pandemics and epidemics, such as the outbreak of COVID-19, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; significant governmental regulation and any potential failure to comply with such regulations; federal, state, provincial and local tax rules in the United States and the foreign countries in which we operate, including tax reform and legislation; risks relating to our substantial indebtedness; our ability to raise additional capital and/or obtain debt or other financing, on commercially reasonable terms or at all; our ability to meet future cash requirements, including the ability to access financial markets effectively and maintain sufficient liquidity; the effects of currency movements in the jurisdictions in which we operate as compared to the U.S. dollar; changes in the method of determining Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”), or the replacement of SOFR with an alternative rate; and the effects of international trade disputes, tariffs, quotas and other import or export restrictions on our international procurement, sales and operations. Any forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, as such, speak only as of the date made. A more detailed description of these and other risk factors is contained in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 27, 2024 and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC since that date. The Company is not undertaking to update any information until required by applicable laws. Any projections of future results of operations are based on a number of assumptions, many of which are outside the Company’s control and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. The Company may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolateries, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 70,000 products to more than 44,000 customer locations throughout the United States, the Middle East and Canada.

THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net sales $ 874,488 $ 719,645 Cost of sales 665,052 549,937 Gross profit 209,436 169,708 Selling, general and administrative expenses 190,321 156,137 Other operating expenses, net 3,112 1,672 Operating income 16,003 11,899 Interest expense 13,244 10,006 Income before income taxes 2,759 1,893 Provision for income tax expense 828 492 Net income $ 1,931 $ 1,401 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,820,725 37,507,093 Diluted 38,626,885 38,161,269





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 29, 2024 AND DECEMBER 29, 2023

(unaudited; in thousands) March 29, 2024 December 29, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,266 $ 49,878 Accounts receivable, net 313,098 334,015 Inventories 271,791 284,528 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 65,533 62,522 Total current assets 692,688 730,943 Property and equipment, net 250,689 234,793 Operating lease right-of-use assets 185,425 192,307 Goodwill 356,579 356,021 Intangible assets, net 178,647 184,863 Other assets 6,346 6,379 Total assets $ 1,670,374 $ 1,705,306 Accounts payable $ 183,003 $ 200,547 Accrued liabilities 63,372 70,728 Short-term operating lease liabilities 23,280 24,246 Accrued compensation 34,702 37,071 Current portion of long-term debt 55,510 53,185 Total current liabilities 359,867 385,777 Long-term debt, net of current portion 667,290 664,802 Operating lease liabilities 178,625 184,034 Deferred taxes, net 14,746 14,418 Other liabilities 2,053 1,603 Total liabilities 1,222,581 1,250,634 Common stock 398 396 Additional paid in capital 352,672 356,157 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,155 ) (1,832 ) Retained earnings 101,882 99,951 Treasury stock (5,004 ) — Stockholders’ equity 447,793 454,672 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,670,374 $ 1,705,306





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THIRTEEN WEEKS ENDED MARCH 29, 2024 AND MARCH 31, 2023

(unaudited; in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,931 $ 1,401 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,234 7,011 Amortization of intangible assets 6,171 4,697 Provision for allowance for doubtful accounts 4,361 1,849 Deferred income tax provision 334 123 Loss on debt extinguishment 289 — Stock compensation 4,199 5,334 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities (613 ) 372 Non-cash interest and other operating activities 1,578 1,609 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 16,411 9,860 Inventories 13,148 (20,075 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (454 ) 1,612 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and accrued compensation (22,914 ) (15,044 ) Other assets and liabilities (2,775 ) (1,010 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,900 (2,261 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (17,066 ) (8,696 ) Cash paid for acquisitions (315 ) (50,937 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,381 ) (59,633 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt, finance lease and other financing obligations (6,750 ) (3,228 ) Payment of finance leases (1,125 ) (150 ) Common stock repurchases (5,004 ) — Surrender of shares to pay withholding taxes (7,073 ) (1,763 ) Cash paid for contingent earn-out liabilities (1,300 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities (21,252 ) (5,141 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 121 (23 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (7,612 ) (67,058 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 49,878 158,800 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 42,266 $ 91,742





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 Numerator: Net income $ 1,931 $ 1,401 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,820,725 37,507,093 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 756,440 577,557 Dilutive effect of options and warrants 49,720 76,619 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 38,626,885 38,161,269 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.04





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(unaudited; in thousands) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 1,931 $ 1,401 Interest expense 13,244 10,006 Depreciation and amortization 9,234 7,011 Amortization of intangible assets 6,171 4,697 Provision for income tax expense 828 492 EBITDA (1) 31,408 23,607 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 4,199 5,334 Other operating expenses, net (3) 3,112 1,672 Duplicate rent (4) 1,362 2,209 Moving expenses (5) 79 — Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 40,160 $ 32,822





We are presenting EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are not measurements determined in accordance with the U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies. Represents non-cash stock compensation expense associated with awards of restricted shares of our common stock and stock options to our key employees and our independent directors. Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs. Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities. Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 1,931 $ 1,401 Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (1): Other operating expenses, net (2) 3,112 1,672 Duplicate rent (3) 1,362 2,209 Moving expenses (4) 79 — Debt modification and extinguishment expenses (5) 1,064 376 Tax effect of adjustments (6) (1,685 ) (1,107 ) Total adjustments 3,932 3,150 Adjusted net income $ 5,863 $ 4,551 Diluted adjusted net income per common share $ 0.15 $ 0.12 Diluted shares outstanding - adjusted 39,524,732 38,161,269





We are presenting adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, which are not measurements determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because we believe these measures provide additional metrics to evaluate our operations and which we believe, when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations to net income and net income available to common stockholders, provide a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We use adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, together with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as revenue and cash flows from operations, to assess our historical and prospective operating performance and to enhance our understanding of our core operating performance. The use of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share as performance measures permits a comparative assessment of our operating performance relative to our performance based upon our GAAP results while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance or that vary widely among similar companies.

Represents non-cash changes in the fair value of contingent earn-out liabilities related to our acquisitions, non-cash charges related to asset disposals, asset impairments, including intangible asset impairment charges, certain third-party deal costs incurred in connection with our acquisitions or financing arrangements and certain other costs.

Represents rent and occupancy costs expected to be incurred in connection with our facility consolidations while we are unable to use those facilities.

Represents moving expenses for the consolidation and expansion of several of our distribution facilities.

Represents debt modification costs, extinguishment costs and interest expense related to the write-off of certain deferred financing fees related to our credit agreements.

Represents the adjustments to the tax provision values to a normalized annual effective tax rate on adjusted pretax earnings to 30.0% and 26.0% for the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE

(unaudited; in thousands except share amounts and per share data) Thirteen Weeks Ended March 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 Numerator: Adjusted net income $ 5,863 $ 4,551 Add effect of dilutive securities: Interest on convertible notes, net of tax 128 — Adjusted net income available to common shareholders $ 5,991 $ 4,551 Denominator: Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 37,820,725 37,507,093 Dilutive effect of unvested common shares 756,440 577,557 Dilutive effect of options and warrants 49,720 76,619 Dilutive effect of convertible notes 897,847 — Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 39,524,732 38,161,269 Adjusted net income per share: Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.12





THE CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2024

(unaudited; in thousands) Low-End

Guidance High-End

Guidance Net Income: $ 50,700 $ 53,500 Provision for income tax expense 21,720 22,920 Depreciation & amortization 62,000 65,000 Interest expense 48,000 52,000 EBITDA (1) 182,420 193,420 Adjustments: Stock compensation (2) 17,000 18,000 Duplicate rent (3) 4,000 4,000 Other operating expenses (4) 3,500 3,500 Moving expenses (5) 80 80 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 207,000 $ 219,000



