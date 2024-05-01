Lee Enterprises adds Chief Transformation and Commercial Officer

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Les Ottolenghi, a Fortune 500 senior technology and cybersecurity executive, has joined Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:LEE), as Chief Transformation and Commercial Officer.



Kevin Mowbray, Lee’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said the senior-level role was created to advance and accelerate Lee’s industry-leading digital growth and further strengthen market supremacy.

“Les brings over 25 years of leadership experience in large public corporations and high-growth technology startups, with keen expertise in digital transformation, artificial intelligence developments, e-commerce, modernizing digital infrastructure, data monetization, and cybersecurity,” Mowbray said. “His addition will help Lee exceed the five-year targets in our Three-Pillar Growth Strategy of expanding our subscriber base, growing our base of annualized recurring revenue and driving new revenue streams.”

“I see tremendous value in Lee’s strategy. As Chief Transformation and Commercial Officer, I am excited to collaborate with the Lee team to leverage the power of transformative AI to drive our data business and accelerate Lee’s digital leadership,” said Ottolenghi.

Ottolenghi will report to Mowbray and is responsible for modernizing Lee’s IT infrastructure and developing and directing accelerators to Lee’s digital transformation strategy. Ottolenghi will also report to the Lee board of directors and its audit committee on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence implications. In addition, he will work with the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer on shareholder outreach and investor relations.

His experience includes serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Technology officer for Stride Inc., leading the education company’s digital transformation, artificial intelligence and digital products initiatives. He previously was Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer for Caesars Entertainment Corp., Global Chief Information Officer for Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Chief Information Officer for Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Inc.

Among industry achievements, he has been recognized as Chief Information Officer of the year by CIO Magazine, Gartner Group and Computerworld. Also, he co-founded the world’s largest public technology innovation center, BlackFire, in Las Vegas. He has served on the artificial intelligence advisory board of the University of California Berkley, and on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology innovation advisory board. He was a founding member of the Duke University innovation and entrepreneurship program.

He was a Woodruff Scholar at Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business, where he graduated magna cum laude with an MBA in decision information analysis. He received his bachelor’s degree from Duke University.

Lee Enterprises is a digital-first subscription platform providing local markets with valuable, high-quality, intensely local news, information, advertising and marketing services with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 73 markets in 26 states. Markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net .

Contact:

IR@lee.net

(563) 383-2100



