Airius unveils new Onyx 560 destratification fan with superior cooling and versatility

LONGMONT, Colo., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airius today launched its newest and largest solution in the Onyx Series of fans. Designed to deliver exceptional cooling and air mixing, the Onyx 560 sets a new standard in fan technology, offering industry-leading performance and versatility across the most challenging applications.

"With our cutting-edge Onyx 560 fan, customers no longer have to compromise between cooling effectiveness and installation flexibility," said Christian Avedon, director of sales and marketing at Airius. "Our innovative new line of fans combines the cooling and comfort of a large ceiling fan with the advantage of installation wherever it is needed most, accommodating challenging architectural layouts and tight spaces to deliver a strikingly versatile and effective solution for any indoor environment."



Engineered to provide outstanding cooling and air mixing, the Onyx 560 ensures a comfortable and consistent indoor environment. With a significantly longer air throw than traditional ceiling fans, this new Onyx fan is ideal for racking, workstations, and a great alternative to high volume, low speed (HVLS) fans.



One of the standout features of the Onyx 560 is its proprietary side intake bypass technology. This first-of-its-kind design allows additional air entrainment to maximize volume output, up to 12 percent, providing greater performance across diverse environments. From challenging architectural layouts to congested areas, the newest fan in the Onyx Series offers layout flexibility for any indoor space.



The Airius Onyx 560 stands out for its innovative design, which facilitates installation in locations inaccessible to HVLS ceiling fans. Designed with an aluminum enclosure and EC motor technology, the Onyx 560 ensures hassle-free integration into existing infrastructures or new construction projects, making the fan ideal for challenging environments.



The launch of the Onyx 560 reaffirms Airius' commitment to innovation and excellence, providing customers with fan solutions that deliver outstanding performance, efficiency, flexibility and ease of use. For more information about the Airius Onyx 560, please visit airiusfans.com/onyx.







About Airius

Airius is a family-owned, Colorado-based technology company focused on air movement and air purification products to manage indoor air quality. The company’s products are found in all types of commercial buildings, from factories and warehouses to office buildings, schools, grocery stores and retail facilities. Airius technology helps control room temperature by creating an optimized balance of air circulation. Additionally, Airius can now clean indoor air, improving the comfort and safety of the air for the people in the building and lowering energy costs. Our mission is to bring comfort, clean air and HVAC energy savings to everyone. Airius product lines are proudly engineered, manufactured and assembled in the U.S. and sold worldwide. Airius provides strong value to our customers with international sales and support, with facilities in the U.K. and Australia, allowing for rapid deployment and service anywhere in the world.

###