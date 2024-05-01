PROCEPT BioRobotics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Increases 2024 Revenue Guidance

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) (the “Company”), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, today reported unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Recent Highlights

Total revenue of $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 83% compared to the prior year period in 2023

U.S. handpiece and consumables revenue of $23.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 101% compared to the prior year period in 2023

Sold 38 U.S. robotic systems in the first quarter of 2024

U.S. system and rental revenue of $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 62% compared to the prior year period in 2023

International revenue of $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 65% compared to the prior year period in 2023

Increased fiscal year 2024 total revenue guidance to $213.5 million

“We started 2024 with strong revenue growth exceeding 80% and demonstrated disciplined management of operating expenses throughout the first quarter. Now firmly in our San Jose facility, we are in a great position to continue leveraging overhead expenses to improve gross margins throughout the year,” said Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer. “With an expanded and more tenured commercial team and growing demand for Aquablation therapy, we are confident in hitting our long-term growth targets.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $44.5 million, an increase of 83% compared to the prior year period. U.S. revenue was $40.2 million dollars, representing growth of 85% compared to the prior year period. The increase was primarily driven by system sales to new hospital customers and increased handpiece revenue. U.S. handpiece and consumable revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $23.6 million, an increase of 101% compared to the prior year period. First quarter of 2024 monthly utilization per account of 6.8 increased approximately 8% compared to the prior year period. U.S. system revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $14.2 million, an increase of 62% compared to the prior year period. As of March 31, 2024, the install base of AquaBeam Robotic Systems in the U.S. was 354 systems. International revenue was $4.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 65% compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin for the first quarter 2024 was 56% compared to 51% in the prior year period and 49% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross margin expansion in the first quarter was due to strong operational execution and improved overhead absorption, along with revenue overachievement.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2024 were $52.7 million, compared with $40.9 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by increased sales and marketing expenses primarily to expand the commercial organization and variable compensation expense, increased research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Net loss was $26.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $28.5 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to a loss of $23.9 million in the prior year period.

Cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, totaled $225.6 million, while long-term borrowings totaled $52.0 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

The Company projects revenue for the full year 2024 to be $213.5 million, which represents 57% growth over the Company’s prior year revenue. This compares to previous revenue guidance of $210.0 million.

The Company projects full year 2024 gross margin to be approximately 58% to 59%. This compares to previous guidance of approximately 57% to 59%.

The Company projects full year 2024 total operating expense of approximately $231.5 million, which is unchanged from previously issued guidance.

The Company projects full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss to be ($70.0) million. This compares to previous guidance of ($73.0) million.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). For more information about the Company’s use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section below titled “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited).”

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This press release references Adjusted EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that presenting Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to investors about the Company in understanding and evaluating its operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by its management in financial and operational decision making. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance, and therefore any non-GAAP measures the Company uses may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

This release contains forward‐looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company's projected financial performance for full year 2024, statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Aquablation® therapy performed using PROCEPT BioRobotics' products, including AquaBeam® Robotic System, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 44,539 $ 24,404 Cost of sales 19,505 11,913 Gross profit 25,034 12,491 Operating expenses: Research and development 13,084 10,737 Selling, general and administrative 39,599 30,131 Total operating expenses 52,683 40,868 Loss from operations (27,649 ) (28,377 ) Interest expense (1,045 ) (886 ) Interest and other income, net 2,737 779 Net loss $ (25,957 ) $ (28,484 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.51 ) $ (0.63 ) Weighted-average common shares used to Compute net loss per share attributable to Common shareholders, basic and diluted 51,011 45,066





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net loss $ (25,957 ) $ (28,484 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 1,184 793 Stock-based compensation expense $ 6,256 3,724 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (1,838 ) 49 Adjusted EBITDA $ (20,355 ) $ (23,918 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED 2024 EBITDA Guidance

(Unaudited, in thousands) 2024 Net loss $ (100,000 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 5,645 Stock-based compensation expense 31,500 Interest (income) and interest expense, net (7,145 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (70,000 )





PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 225,576 $ 257,222 Accounts receivable, net 56,081 48,376 Inventory 41,622 39,756 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,907 5,213 Total current assets 329,186 350,567 Restricted cash, non-current 3,038 3,038 Property and equipment, net 28,488 28,748 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 19,892 20,241 Intangible assets, net 1,136 1,204 Other assets 1,160 919 Total assets $ 382,900 $ 404,717 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,084 $ 13,499 Accrued compensation 11,469 16,885 Deferred revenue 5,860 5,656 Operating leases, current 1,701 1,683 Loan facility derivative liability, current 1,914 1,886 Other current liabilities 7,622 6,318 Total current liabilities 38,650 45,927 Long-term debt 51,371 51,339 Operating leases, non-current 28,315 26,182 Other liabilities 517 517 Total liabilities 118,853 123,965 Stockholders’ equity: Additional paid-in capital 744,463 735,240 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 113 84 Accumulated deficit (480,529 ) (454,572 ) Total stockholders’ equity 264,047 280,752 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 382,900 $ 404,717



