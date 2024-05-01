 Amarin Reports First Quarter 2024 Business Update and Financial Results

-- New VAZKEPA® Patent Issued by European Patent Office Extends Intellectual Property Protection in Europe Until 2039 --



-- In Europe, ~35% Revenue Growth, ~65% In-Market Sales Growth Q1 ‘24 versus Q4 ‘23 Driven by Spain and the UK--

-- Current Cash Position of $308 Million; Remains Stable Over Seven Quarters --

-- Share Repurchase Program of up to $50 Million Approved by Shareholders; Repurchases Expected to Commence Following UK High Court Approval in Second Quarter 2024 --

-- Company to Host Conference Call Today at 8:00 a.m. EDT --

DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN), today provided an update on the Company’s business highlights and announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Our team continued to make progress across aspects of our business in the first quarter of 2024. In Europe, we successfully secured patent protection extending our intellectual property until 2039, which enhances the value of the business. Our team in Europe delivered ~65% in-market sales growth in the first quarter 2024 versus fourth quarter 2023, led by double-digit percentage increases in patients on therapy in Spain and the U.K., and continued to advance pricing and reimbursement efforts. In the U.S., a genericized market, revenues declined 41% versus first quarter 2023, primarily driven by net selling price due to generic competition. However, as a result of our IPE market leadership and prudent expense management, the U.S. business delivered significant profit which funds our operations in Europe and supports our cash position. In addition, our partnerships across Rest of World are advancing. Finally, we secured shareholder approval for our share repurchase program, and we expect share repurchases to begin following UK High Court approval in the second quarter,” said Patrick Holt, President & CEO of Amarin. “Overall, we are encouraged by the progress we have made in the first quarter, we remain confident in the business and are focused on enhancing the value of Amarin for the future.”

Europe

In the first quarter, Amarin received a Decision to Grant from the European Patent Office (EPO) for a new patent covering VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) that extends VAZKEPA exclusivity until 2039.

The Amarin team advanced growth in Europe, with ~65% in-market sales growth in the first quarter 2024 versus the fourth quarter 2023, led by Spain and the U.K.: In Spain, the team continues to achieve strong launch growth. In Spain, patients on VAZKEPA therapy increased ~91% in the first quarter of 2024 versus the fourth quarter of 2023. In the UK, the team is executing against a more focused strategy and is delivering consistent uptake in key accounts. In the U.K., patients on VAZKEPA therapy increased ~28% in the first quarter of 2024 versus the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company is also making progress on pricing and reimbursement processes across European markets: In Italy, Amarin has resubmitted its dossier to health authorities. In France, plans remain on-track to submit strengthened dossier in 2024. In Germany, continued work is being done on a potential resubmission. The Company is also making progress in securing five additional positive pricing and reimbursement outcomes in other European markets in 2024. We expect to report pricing and reimbursement outcomes in Greece and Portugal in the near future.



United States

Amarin continues to maintain IPE market leadership, beginning the year with exclusive accounts representing 50%+ of the total market. Market share has remained stable in the U.S. for six consecutive quarters as we continue to deliver profit from this business.

U.S. product net revenue was $48.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $82.3 million in the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven primarily by a reduction in net selling price due to generic competition.

Rest of World (RoW)

Amarin and its partners in the RoW continue to make commercial launch, market access and regulatory progress across key territories:

In China, the 2nd largest cardiovascular market globally by population, Amarin’s partner Edding continues to support the launch of VASCEPA in VHTG with a focused strategy. In the first quarter of 2024, Edding achieved 100% sales growth versus the fourth quarter 2023. The cardiovascular risk reduction indication filing remains on-track.

In Canada, Amarin’s partner HLS recently secured public access for VASCEPA in British Columbia. This reimbursement paves the way for VASCEPA in the private market in the province.

In Australia, Amarin’s partner CSL Seqirus continues to advance the submission for VAZKEPA reimbursement with local health authorities, and timelines for potential reimbursement remain on-track.

R&D/Medical Affairs

Five supported data abstracts focused on advancing the medical community’s understanding of the role, value and potential mechanism of action of VASCEPA/VAZKEPA to reduce cardiovascular events in at-risk patients globally were presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session & Expo, April 6 – 8, 2024 in Atlanta, GA.



Financial Update

Total net revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $56.5 million, compared to $86.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023, a decrease of 34%. Net product revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $55.2 million, compared to $84.7 million in the corresponding period of 2023, a decrease of 35%. This decrease was driven primarily by an impact in net selling price due to US generic competition. U.S. net product revenue was $48.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to $82.3 million in the corresponding period of 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, European net product revenue was $1.9 million and RoW net product revenue was $5.2 million primarily from supply shipments to our partner Edding.

Licensing and royalty revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the corresponding period of the prior year, both periods consist of revenue recognized related to VASCEPA-related regulatory milestones and commercial sales from our partners in Canada, the China region, Australia/New Zealand and the Middle East.

Cost of goods sold for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $24.6 million, compared to $38.0 million in the corresponding period of 2023. Amarin’s overall gross margin on net product revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 was 55%. Excluding the inventory restructuring charge in Q1 2023, gross margin was 70%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $39.9 million, compared to $59.6 million in the corresponding period of the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to the organization restructuring plan enacted in July 2023.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 were $5.6 million, compared to $5.7 million in the corresponding period of the prior year.

Under U.S. GAAP, Amarin reported a net loss of $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.02. This net loss includes $5.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Amarin reported net loss of $16.5 million, or basic and diluted loss per share of $0.04. This net loss included $5.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation expense and restructuring expense, non-GAAP adjusted net loss was $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 or non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted loss per share of $0.01, compared with non-GAAP adjusted net income of $7.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, or non-GAAP adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.02. As of March 31, 2024, Amarin reported aggregate cash and investments of $308.2 million.

2024 Financial Outlook

Amarin continues to make progress on reducing operating expenses and managing its cash position and is on-track to deliver $40 million of annual savings based on the reduction in force announced in July 2023. With the recent cash preservation initiatives, Amarin reiterates its belief that current cash and investments and other assets are adequate to support continued operations including the share repurchase program. We will continue to focus on cash preservation and prudently invest in the right opportunities which are value additive.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

About VASCEPA®/VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VASCEPA (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first prescription treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl (IPE), a unique form of eicosapentaenoic acid. VASCEPA was launched in the United States in January 2020 as the first drug approved by the U.S. FDA for treatment of the studied high-risk patients with persistent cardiovascular risk despite being on statin therapy. VASCEPA was initially launched in the United States in 2013 based on the drug’s initial FDA approved indication for use as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. Since launch, VASCEPA has been prescribed more than twenty million times. VASCEPA is covered by most major medical insurance plans. In addition to the United States, VASCEPA is approved and sold in Canada, China, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates. In Europe, in March 2021 marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union for the reduction of risk of cardiovascular events in patients at high cardiovascular risk, under the brand name VAZKEPA. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain (applying to England, Scotland and Wales). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria, the UK, Spain and the Netherlands.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (U.S. GAAP) Unaudited March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in thousands) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 213,944 $ 199,252 Restricted cash 525 525 Short-term investments 94,235 121,407 Accounts receivable, net 115,806 133,563 Inventory 255,280 258,616 Prepaid and other current assets 8,142 11,618 Total current assets 687,932 724,981 Property, plant and equipment, net 81 114 Long-term inventory 74,225 77,615 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,876 8,310 Other long-term assets 1,324 1,360 Intangible asset, net 18,575 19,304 TOTAL ASSETS $ 790,013 $ 831,684 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 67,600 $ 52,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 154,440 204,174 Current deferred revenue 2,341 2,341 Total current liabilities 224,381 259,277 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term deferred revenue 2,108 2,509 Long-term operating lease liability 8,389 8,737 Other long-term liabilities 9,199 9,064 Total liabilities 244,077 279,587 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 304,742 302,756 Additional paid-in capital 1,902,698 1,899,456 Treasury stock (65,188 ) (63,752 ) Accumulated deficit (1,596,316 ) (1,586,363 ) Total stockholders’ equity 545,936 552,097 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 790,013 $ 831,684





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS DATA (U.S. GAAP) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Product revenue, net $ 55,156 $ 84,654 Licensing and royalty revenue 1,363 1,321 Total revenue, net 56,519 85,975 Less: Cost of goods sold 24,615 25,794 Less: Cost of goods sold - restructuring inventory — 12,254 Gross margin 31,904 47,927 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (1) 39,889 59,587 Research and development (1) 5,598 5,681 Total operating expenses 45,487 65,268 Operating loss (13,583 ) (17,341 ) Interest income, net 3,383 2,221 Other income, net 1,545 624 Loss from operations before taxes (8,655 ) (14,496 ) Provision for income taxes (1,298 ) (1,964 ) Net loss $ (9,953 ) $ (16,460 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 410,146 406,177 Diluted 410,146 406,177 (1) - Excluding non-cash stock-based compensation, selling, general and administrative expenses were $35,677 and $55,244 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and research and development expenses were $4,592 and $4,468, respectively, for the same periods.





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Net loss for EPS1 - GAAP (9,953 ) (16,460 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5,218 5,557 Restructuring inventory — 12,254 Advisor fees — 6,270 Adjusted net (loss) income for EPS1 - non-GAAP $ (4,735 ) $ 7,621 1basic and diluted (Loss) earnings per share: Basic - non-GAAP $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Diluted - non-GAAP $ (0.01 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares: Basic 410,146 406,177 Diluted 410,146 408,932



