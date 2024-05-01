Stack Capital Invests $8 Million USD Into Canva

Leading global on-line visual communication and collaboration platform



TORONTO, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stack Capital Group Inc. (TSX:STCK and STCK.WT) (“Stack Capital”) an investment holding company that invests in some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive growth & late-stage private companies, is pleased to announce that it has invested $8 million USD into Canva, Inc. (“Canva” or the “Company”), a leading global online visual communication and collaboration business that empowers its users, from novices all the way up to industry professionals, to design anything and publish anywhere, using its dynamic all-in-one platform. Whether its presentations, videos, website content, social media content, whiteboards, or any other visual material for that matter – Canva is a perfect solution for anyone looking to create.

Founded in 2013, Canva has successfully grown into a world-class business with annualized revenues of US$2+ billion; 170+ million monthly active users spread across 190 countries and 100+ languages; and 4,000+ employees worldwide. With major global brands such as FedEx, Reddit, Zoom, Salesforce, PayPal, Sony Music, Starbucks, and Johnson & Johnson already in the fold as active users of Canva’s enterprise/Teams solution, the value of the platform is undeniable.

“We couldn’t be happier to add such a high-quality business like Canva to our portfolio,” said Jeff Parks, Chief Executive Officer of Stack Capital. “While the incredible growth that has already been achieved by Melanie, Cliff, Cameron, and the Canva team is impressive, we believe that they’ve only begun to scratch the surface, and that its best days lie ahead.”

To access Stack Capital’s investment overview on Canva, along with any of its other portfolio investments, click here.



About Stack Capital

Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to the diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Stack Capital common shares and warrants on the Toronto Stock Exchange. At the same time, the public structure also allows Stack Capital to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. has taken the initiative in creating Stack Capital and acts as Stack Capital’s administrator and is responsible to source and advise with respect to all investments for Stack Capital.

For more information, please visit our website at www.stackcapitalgroup.com or contact:

Brian Viveiros

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

647.280.3307

brian@stackcapitalgroup.com